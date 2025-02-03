rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kinryūzan Temple at Asakusa by Utagawa Hiroshige
Save
Edit Image
utagawa hiroshigehiroshigetraditional temple paintingsukiyo-ejapan templejapanese templeasakusaperson
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView license
Yokkaichi: Junction with the Road to the Shrine by Utagawa Hiroshige
Yokkaichi: Junction with the Road to the Shrine by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932828/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Night Attack, Second Episode: Rōnin Breaking into the House by Utagawa Hiroshige
The Night Attack, Second Episode: Rōnin Breaking into the House by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931297/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893181/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kabuki Theatre Kawarazakiza by Utagawa Hiroshige
Kabuki Theatre Kawarazakiza by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932191/kabuki-theatre-kawarazakiza-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511382/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Act III: Bannai, Retainer of Moronao, with List of Presents to Appease Moronao, Watched by Honzō at Left by Utagawa Hiroshige
Act III: Bannai, Retainer of Moronao, with List of Presents to Appease Moronao, Watched by Honzō at Left by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931570/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511398/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Asakusa River, Kinryūzan Temple, and Azuma Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshige
The Asakusa River, Kinryūzan Temple, and Azuma Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931566/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Station 38, Fukushima by Utagawa Hiroshige
Station 38, Fukushima by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931384/station-38-fukushima-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511429/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Sannō Shrine at the Nagata Riding Grounds by Utagawa Hiroshige
Sannō Shrine at the Nagata Riding Grounds by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931877/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Act VII: Blind Man's Buff by Utagawa Hiroshige
Act VII: Blind Man's Buff by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931232/act-vii-blind-mans-buff-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Nakamuraza Kabuki Theatre by Utagawa Hiroshige
Nakamuraza Kabuki Theatre by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931822/nakamuraza-kabuki-theatre-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Edo, Asakusa Fair by Utagawa Hiroshige
Edo, Asakusa Fair by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931557/edo-asakusa-fair-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7859849/japan-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Minakuchi by Utagawa Hiroshige
Minakuchi by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931521/minakuchi-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Zojoji in Shiba by Utagawa Hiroshige
Zojoji in Shiba by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924124/zojoji-shiba-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Selling Armor to a Scrap Metal Merchant by Utagawa Hiroshige
Selling Armor to a Scrap Metal Merchant by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931426/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
Authentic Japan Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9620112/authentic-japan-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kinryūzan Temple, Asakusa, from the series “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo”
Kinryūzan Temple, Asakusa, from the series “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo”
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8883719/image-art-public-domain-personFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ebiya Restaurant: Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII in the role of Ebizako no Jū by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
Ebiya Restaurant: Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII in the role of Ebizako no Jū by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931542/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese Instagram story template, editable text
Learn Japanese Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546564/learn-japanese-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Surugachō by Utagawa Hiroshige
Surugachō by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932127/surugacho-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese blog banner template, editable text
Learn Japanese blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546530/learn-japanese-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Minakuchi by Utagawa Hiroshige
Minakuchi by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931219/minakuchi-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8151520/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
Characters from Ōtsu-e Folk Paintings Dancing Bon-odori by Utagawa Hiroshige
Characters from Ōtsu-e Folk Paintings Dancing Bon-odori by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931715/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Asakusa River, Distant View of Kinryūzan by Utagawa Hiroshige
Asakusa River, Distant View of Kinryūzan by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931468/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
Vintage Japanese nature background, watercolor bird perching on bamboo illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8243907/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView license
The Night Attack Fourth Episode (Actually Fifth): The Retreat across Ryōgoku Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshige
The Night Attack Fourth Episode (Actually Fifth): The Retreat across Ryōgoku Bridge by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931469/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license