rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Namikiri Jūzaborō with Drawn Sword by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Save
Edit Image
yoshitoshi tsukiokajapanese tsukiokaswordjapanesepublic domain vintage illustration sword japancartoonfacebook
Travel guide poster template, editable text and design
Travel guide poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Mashira no Denji Drinking from a Dipper by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924104/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Travel guide Instagram post template, editable design
Travel guide Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Namakubi Rokuzō Watching a Head Fly through the Air by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Namakubi Rokuzō Watching a Head Fly through the Air by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931276/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Travel guide Instagram story template, editable text
Travel guide Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687669/travel-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Story of Otomi and Yosaburō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Story of Otomi and Yosaburō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932059/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Travel guide blog banner template, editable text
Travel guide blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687678/travel-guide-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Endo Kiemon Masatada with Assailant by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Endo Kiemon Masatada with Assailant by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924006/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Ichikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931182/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learning Japanese book cover template
Learning Japanese book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446346/learning-japanese-book-cover-templateView license
Sorori Shinzaemon and Hideyoshi by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Sorori Shinzaemon and Hideyoshi by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923973/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Summer travel blog banner template, customizable design
Summer travel blog banner template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713061/summer-travel-blog-banner-template-customizable-designView license
Shume Urabe Suetake Meeting a Ghost with a Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Shume Urabe Suetake Meeting a Ghost with a Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924066/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Summer travel Facebook ad template, editable text & design
Summer travel Facebook ad template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713066/summer-travel-facebook-template-editable-text-designView license
Lord Sadanobu with a Demon behind a Screen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Lord Sadanobu with a Demon behind a Screen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923980/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Summer travel Instagram story template, editable design & text
Summer travel Instagram story template, editable design & text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713071/summer-travel-instagram-story-template-editable-design-textView license
The Battle at Kagoshima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Battle at Kagoshima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931553/the-battle-kagoshima-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template, editable design
Japan poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14798845/japan-poster-template-editable-designView license
Gosho Gorozo Battling a Shadow by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Gosho Gorozo Battling a Shadow by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923569/image-face-shadow-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese omakase poster template
Japanese omakase poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428035/japanese-omakase-poster-templateView license
The Patrolman Matsui Yasumichi Prevents a Double Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Patrolman Matsui Yasumichi Prevents a Double Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923724/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable expo convention banner mockup
Editable expo convention banner mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739442/editable-expo-convention-banner-mockupView license
The Great Conference on the Conquest of Korea by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Great Conference on the Conquest of Korea by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924040/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Tōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Tōbōsaku, Miura Yoshiaki the Tax Collector, and Urashima Tarō Drinking Wine by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932227/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Great Battle at Yashima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932300/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Books Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670942/books-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Priest Daijin Murders Umegae by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Priest Daijin Murders Umegae by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924082/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Danjō Matsunaga Hisahide before His Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Danjō Matsunaga Hisahide before His Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932297/image-christmas-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Japan exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12681251/japan-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Asukai Masanori Teaching Tokugawa Yoshimune to Play Kemari by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Asukai Masanori Teaching Tokugawa Yoshimune to Play Kemari by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931551/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese bar poster template
Japanese bar poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12703826/japanese-bar-poster-templateView license
Kiyohime, Emerging from the Hidaka River, Turning into a Serpent by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Kiyohime, Emerging from the Hidaka River, Turning into a Serpent by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923994/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
Japan culture poster template, editable vintage photography design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView license
Enlightenment of the Courtesan Jigokudayu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Enlightenment of the Courtesan Jigokudayu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923839/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license