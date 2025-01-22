Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagelandscapeexpressionismgerman expressionismotto langeline artottowoodcutdresdenLandscape by Otto LangeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2697 x 2158 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHealing with nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11795271/healing-with-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGirl with flowering cactus by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932026/girl-with-flowering-cactus-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseMountain adventure Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9969998/mountain-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFoxes by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932309/foxes-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseWinter mountaineering poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726273/winter-mountaineering-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932305/portrait-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726263/winter-holiday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWoman in green by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932709/woman-green-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseRights Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868630/rights-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Mocking of Christ by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932710/the-mocking-christ-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseBe real, not perfect Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11868087/real-not-perfect-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseNocturnal scene by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932062/nocturnal-scene-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11912325/winter-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFaust and Mephistopheles 2 by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038281/faust-and-mephistopheles-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993312/winter-holiday-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseWitch's journey by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038321/witchs-journey-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993311/winter-holiday-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Bishop by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038308/the-bishop-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseWinter holiday Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11993310/winter-holiday-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVision by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922992/vision-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseSailing lessons poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271266/sailing-lessons-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseUrian riding by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038532/urian-riding-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseWhite rabbit snow woodland nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661085/white-rabbit-snow-woodland-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe witch Baubo by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038534/the-witch-baubo-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseSki season Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11561448/ski-season-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePoster of Nina Hard by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932279/poster-nina-hard-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271274/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe harpist by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038536/the-harpist-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271287/good-morning-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseBall by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038457/ball-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseDwarf rabbit animal rodent nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661458/dwarf-rabbit-animal-rodent-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseThe Theosophist by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038150/the-theosophist-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseDwarf rabbit animal rodent nature remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12661467/dwarf-rabbit-animal-rodent-nature-remix-editable-designView licenseSummer by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922970/summer-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271298/good-morning-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe owl's nest by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038526/the-owls-nest-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11673958/art-museum-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe crier by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037934/the-crier-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseGood morning poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9271255/good-morning-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe invisible 2 by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037684/the-invisible-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain license