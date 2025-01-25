Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecarpetpatternplant patternsfabric patternplanttreefabricartFloral vintage textile patternOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 786 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1652 x 2522 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHome poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782669/home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCeremonial Textile (Tampan)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932903/ceremonial-textile-tampanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseQuilt, 'Rising Sun'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037690/quilt-rising-sunFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sale Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126366/fabric-sale-instagram-post-templateView licensePalamporehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922884/palamporeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782733/vintage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseQuilthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037689/quiltFree Image from public domain licenseHome Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270361/home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTent Panelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932552/tent-panelFree Image from public domain licenseModern living room decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670559/modern-living-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView licenseChild's Quilt, 'Lattice Basket'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931860/childs-quilt-lattice-basketFree Image from public domain licenseHome Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782666/home-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt by Amanda Rand Kinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038403/quilt-amanda-rand-kingFree Image from public domain licenseStudio for rent Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579735/studio-for-rent-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseChild's Quilt, 'Zigzag' or 'Streak of Lightning'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931873/childs-quilt-zigzag-streak-lightningFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782734/vintage-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt, 'Peony' by Mary Wallacehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932536/quilt-peony-mary-wallaceFree Image from public domain licenseVintage blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782736/vintage-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseTunic (Incomplete)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018093/tunic-incompleteFree Image from public domain licenseHome blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782668/home-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt, 'Blazing Star with Peacocks'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931490/quilt-blazing-star-with-peacocksFree Image from public domain licenseStudio rent poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120487/studio-rent-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseQuilt, 'Log Cabin (Barnraising Variation)'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038076/quilt-log-cabin-barnraising-variationFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sale Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12827800/fabric-sale-facebook-post-templateView licenseArmorial Millefleurs Tapestryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932319/armorial-millefleurs-tapestryFree Image from public domain licenseStudio rent blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120486/studio-rent-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseQuilt, 'Star of Bethlehem'https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923927/quilt-star-bethlehemFree Image from public domain licenseStudio rent social story template, editable Instagram designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120488/studio-rent-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView licensePoncho with Musicians (Poncho con músicos) by Unidentified artisthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038773/image-white-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRetro home decor Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763325/retro-home-decor-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTextile Lengthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037798/textile-lengthFree Image from public domain licenseCarpet, rug mockup, purple, pink cat designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441733/carpet-rug-mockup-purple-pink-cat-designView licenseTafelkleed van bedrukte fluweel (1850 - 1870) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13746231/tafelkleed-van-bedrukte-fluweel-1850-1870-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal wall living room mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665069/minimal-wall-living-room-mockup-editable-designView licenseEen bedsprei van sits, met boommotief op wit fond (c. 1700 - c. 1725) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13749368/image-background-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseModern furniture Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799928/modern-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseFragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027021/fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseFabric sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364159/fabric-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTextile Hanging (Palampore)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038697/textile-hanging-palamporeFree Image from public domain license