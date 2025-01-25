rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Floral vintage textile pattern
Save
Edit Image
carpetpatternplant patternsfabric patternplanttreefabricart
Home poster template, editable text and design
Home poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782669/home-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Ceremonial Textile (Tampan)
Ceremonial Textile (Tampan)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932903/ceremonial-textile-tampanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
Vintage poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782735/vintage-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Quilt, 'Rising Sun'
Quilt, 'Rising Sun'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037690/quilt-rising-sunFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sale Instagram post template
Fabric sale Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13126366/fabric-sale-instagram-post-templateView license
Palampore
Palampore
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922884/palamporeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782733/vintage-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quilt
Quilt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037689/quiltFree Image from public domain license
Home Instagram post template, editable text
Home Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9270361/home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Tent Panel
Tent Panel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932552/tent-panelFree Image from public domain license
Modern living room decor mockup, editable design
Modern living room decor mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670559/modern-living-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView license
Child's Quilt, 'Lattice Basket'
Child's Quilt, 'Lattice Basket'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931860/childs-quilt-lattice-basketFree Image from public domain license
Home Instagram story template, editable text
Home Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782666/home-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Quilt by Amanda Rand King
Quilt by Amanda Rand King
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038403/quilt-amanda-rand-kingFree Image from public domain license
Studio for rent Instagram post template, editable design
Studio for rent Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579735/studio-for-rent-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Child's Quilt, 'Zigzag' or 'Streak of Lightning'
Child's Quilt, 'Zigzag' or 'Streak of Lightning'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931873/childs-quilt-zigzag-streak-lightningFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Instagram story template, editable text
Vintage Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782734/vintage-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Quilt, 'Peony' by Mary Wallace
Quilt, 'Peony' by Mary Wallace
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932536/quilt-peony-mary-wallaceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage blog banner template, editable text
Vintage blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782736/vintage-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Tunic (Incomplete)
Tunic (Incomplete)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018093/tunic-incompleteFree Image from public domain license
Home blog banner template, editable text
Home blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11782668/home-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Quilt, 'Blazing Star with Peacocks'
Quilt, 'Blazing Star with Peacocks'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931490/quilt-blazing-star-with-peacocksFree Image from public domain license
Studio rent poster template, editable text & design
Studio rent poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120487/studio-rent-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Quilt, 'Log Cabin (Barnraising Variation)'
Quilt, 'Log Cabin (Barnraising Variation)'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038076/quilt-log-cabin-barnraising-variationFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sale Facebook post template
Fabric sale Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12827800/fabric-sale-facebook-post-templateView license
Armorial Millefleurs Tapestry
Armorial Millefleurs Tapestry
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932319/armorial-millefleurs-tapestryFree Image from public domain license
Studio rent blog banner template, editable text
Studio rent blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120486/studio-rent-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Quilt, 'Star of Bethlehem'
Quilt, 'Star of Bethlehem'
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923927/quilt-star-bethlehemFree Image from public domain license
Studio rent social story template, editable Instagram design
Studio rent social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10120488/studio-rent-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Poncho with Musicians (Poncho con músicos) by Unidentified artist
Poncho with Musicians (Poncho con músicos) by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038773/image-white-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Retro home decor Instagram story template, editable text
Retro home decor Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763325/retro-home-decor-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Textile Length
Textile Length
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037798/textile-lengthFree Image from public domain license
Carpet, rug mockup, purple, pink cat design
Carpet, rug mockup, purple, pink cat design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7441733/carpet-rug-mockup-purple-pink-cat-designView license
Tafelkleed van bedrukte fluweel (1850 - 1870) by anonymous
Tafelkleed van bedrukte fluweel (1850 - 1870) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13746231/tafelkleed-van-bedrukte-fluweel-1850-1870-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Minimal wall living room mockup, editable design
Minimal wall living room mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665069/minimal-wall-living-room-mockup-editable-designView license
Een bedsprei van sits, met boommotief op wit fond (c. 1700 - c. 1725) by anonymous
Een bedsprei van sits, met boommotief op wit fond (c. 1700 - c. 1725) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13749368/image-background-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Modern furniture Instagram post template, editable design
Modern furniture Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799928/modern-furniture-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Fragment
Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9027021/fragmentFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sale Instagram post template, editable text
Fabric sale Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364159/fabric-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Textile Hanging (Palampore)
Textile Hanging (Palampore)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038697/textile-hanging-palamporeFree Image from public domain license