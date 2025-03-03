rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Cool: A Geisha of the Mid-1870s Seated in a Boat by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Save
Edit Image
geishatsukioka yoshitoshigeisha public domainposterjapanese tsukiokavintage posterwomen boatpublic domain japanese artwork
Travel guide poster template, editable text and design
Travel guide poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687673/travel-guide-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Story of Okoma of Shirokiya by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923993/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
I Want to Go Abroad by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
I Want to Go Abroad by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924020/want-abroad-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage traditional Japanese woman remix poster
Vintage traditional Japanese woman remix poster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16333023/vintage-traditional-japanese-woman-remix-posterView license
Masaoka, a Wet Nurse to the Date Clan, Holding Her Murdered Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Masaoka, a Wet Nurse to the Date Clan, Holding Her Murdered Child by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931273/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese geisha editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826150/japanese-geisha-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Kiyohime, Emerging from the Hidaka River, Turning into a Serpent by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Kiyohime, Emerging from the Hidaka River, Turning into a Serpent by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923994/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Geisha illustration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Geisha illustration editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721294/geisha-illustration-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Suigetsuro Restaurant in Unemecho by Kanaki Toshikage and Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Suigetsuro Restaurant in Unemecho by Kanaki Toshikage and Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923662/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Sano Jirōzaemon Murdering a Courtesan by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Sano Jirōzaemon Murdering a Courtesan by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931244/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Geisha glamour poster template
Geisha glamour poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778578/geisha-glamour-poster-templateView license
Sunrise by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Sunrise by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924050/sunrise-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Geisha glamour poster template
Geisha glamour poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452760/geisha-glamour-poster-templateView license
woman with her PR hand in her chin, looking out an open window; woman wears blue striped kimono with red trim on collar; red…
woman with her PR hand in her chin, looking out an open window; woman wears blue striped kimono with red trim on collar; red…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653204/image-paper-flower-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Fashion poster template
Fashion poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452606/fashion-poster-templateView license
Miyamoto Hanako Chastening a Drunkard by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Miyamoto Hanako Chastening a Drunkard by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923764/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Travel guide Instagram post template, editable design
Travel guide Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967637/travel-guide-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Hanai Oume Killing Minekichi by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Hanai Oume Killing Minekichi by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931311/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
Geisha glamour Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000424/geisha-glamour-instagram-post-templateView license
Nishigori Takekiyo Painting by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Nishigori Takekiyo Painting by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922977/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Travel guide Instagram story template, editable text
Travel guide Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687669/travel-guide-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Depravity of Seigen by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931552/the-depravity-seigen-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Geisha Ofusa of Amanoya Threatened with Arrest for Indecent Exposure on a Hot Evening by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Geisha Ofusa of Amanoya Threatened with Arrest for Indecent Exposure on a Hot Evening by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922988/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
The Patrolman Matsui Yasumichi Prevents a Double Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Patrolman Matsui Yasumichi Prevents a Double Suicide by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923724/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Etō Shinpei by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Etō Shinpei by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931254/eto-shinpei-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cosmetics poster template, editable text and design
Vintage cosmetics poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12036190/vintage-cosmetics-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Akinoiro and His Father, Jinbei by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Akinoiro and His Father, Jinbei by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931451/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11773231/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Taira no Shigemori Sending Gold to China by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Taira no Shigemori Sending Gold to China by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924113/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Hakoomaru Kneeling by a Short Sword by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Hakoomaru Kneeling by a Short Sword by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923219/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable expo convention banner mockup
Editable expo convention banner mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12739442/editable-expo-convention-banner-mockupView license
The Tokugawa Princess Yohime by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
The Tokugawa Princess Yohime by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924030/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
Ukiyoe art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696627/ukiyoe-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Imamurasaki, a Prostitute of the Kinpei Daikoku House by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Imamurasaki, a Prostitute of the Kinpei Daikoku House by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931550/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license