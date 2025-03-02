rawpixel
Ichikawa Udanji as the Spirit of Sogo's Wife Carrying Off Yamazumi Goheita Played by Ichimura Kagorō by Toyohara Kunichika
bookspirit japantoyohara kunichikajapanese print triptychspiritukiyo-ejapanese public domainkunichika
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
The actor Ichikawa Sadanji I as Watonai by Toyohara Kunichika
Fantasy fiction cover template, editable design
Ichikawa Danjūrō and Nakamura Fukusuke in the Roles of Katō Kiyomasa and Hinakinu by Toyohara Kunichika
Japanese food poster template
Nakamura Sōjūrō I as Sano Genzaemon by Toyohara Kunichika
Books Instagram post template, editable design
Ichikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi
Hokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Sawamura Tosshō II as Ashikaga Yorikane by Toyohara Kunichika
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Nakamura Shikan IV as Samisen Komakichi by Toyohara Kunichika
Vintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Tea Ceremony by Toyohara Kunichika
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
The Actor Ichikawa Ebizo as Kudo Suketsune Disguised as a Komuso in the Play Waka Murasaki Edokko Soga, Performed at the…
Spring festival poster template
Kabuki Juhachiban no nai Kanjincho (1869 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Miyake Hanshiro
Thank you poster template, editable text and design
Onoe Baikō as the Younger Sister Benizara and Seki Sanjūrō as the Mother Kataomoi in the play Ichiban Norime Iki no…
Free spirit Facebook post template
Actors Iwai Kumesaburō III as Nakai no Okume, Onoe Kikujirō II as Daikagura Hananojō, Bandō Takesaburō I as Kokura-an…
Aesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Sen Taiheiki gigokuden (1890 (Meiji)) by Toyohara Kunichika and Shono Eizo
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
The Actor Ichikawa Yaozo II as Sakura-maru in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in…
Japanese culture festival poster template, editable text and design
Ichimura Kakitsu I as Chōkichi, Kawarasaki Gonjūrō I as a Gallant. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Hokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Actor in the Role of Wrestler Hanaregoma no Chōkichi by Utagawa Kunisada
New item ad blog banner template, editable text
The actors Nakamura Fukusuke I as Matsugae Matonosuke and Ichikawa Komazo VII as Nikki Danjo in the play "Konoshita Kage…
Discover Japan poster template
Ichikawa Danjuro as the Pirate Kezori Kuemon (1835-1900) by Toyohara Kunichika
Japan culture expo blog banner template, editable text
The Ancient Custom of Attacking the Concubine by Utagawa Hiroshige
Travel to Japan blog banner template
The Actors Ichikawa Yaozo II as Konoshita Hyokichi (?) (right), and Sakata Hangoro II as Matsunaga Daizen Hisahide (?)…
Japan poster template
Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Mori no Rammaru in “Muromacho Chronicle in Kana Script” (“Kanagaki Muromachi bundan”) by…
