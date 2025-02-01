Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageislamic artislamic calligraphymuslimislamic calligraphy artmuslim oldcontemporary ancientrugtextile public domainKhusraw Receiving his Captured Brother, page from a manuscript of the KhamsaOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 799 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3804 x 5712 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMosque Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599261/mosque-instagram-post-templateView licenseKhusraw Celebrating after Killing the Dragon, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932473/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseMosques Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536828/mosques-instagram-post-templateView licenseKhusraw Parviz Enthroned, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami ("Khusraw and Shirin")https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922930/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14599195/muslim-instagram-post-templateView licenseMajnun at the Ka'aba, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922494/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuharram holy month Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537005/muharram-holy-month-instagram-post-templateView licenseIskandar Finds Khizr and Ilyas at the Fountain of Immortality, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932821/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735587/islamic-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseBahram Gur with the Dragon, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932833/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim prayers poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823827/muslim-prayers-poster-templateView licensePage from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038229/image-background-paper-artFree Image from public domain licenseQuran donation charity templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823830/quran-donation-charity-templateView licenseA Bearded Man Leaning on a Staffhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932841/bearded-man-leaning-staffFree Image from public domain licenseMosques Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537142/mosques-instagram-post-templateView licenseShirin Sees a Portrait of Khusraw, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038428/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuslim poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273143/muslim-poster-templateView licenseLayla and Majnun at School, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018258/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic center Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14736185/islamic-center-instagram-post-templateView licenseA Man Seated Under a Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933033/man-seated-under-treeFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735025/islamic-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseIskandar at the Kaaba, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami (Iskandarnama or "Book of Alexander")https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038776/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic architecture poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14402960/islamic-architecture-poster-templateView licenseDouble Page Illuminated Unwan (Frontispiece) from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932952/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540471/eid-al-fitr-facebook-story-templateView licenseDouble Page from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (23:2-4; 23:4-6 and 23:20-21; 23:21-22)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932224/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540470/eid-al-fitr-instagram-post-templateView licenseVizier Buzurghmihr Showing the Game of Chess to King Khusraw Anushirwan, Painting Mounted onto an Album Foliohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018136/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseHijri new year Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14735397/hijri-new-year-instagram-post-templateView licenseThe Mi'raj (Night Journey of the Prophet) with the Ka'ba in Mecca Below, Page from an Unidentified Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931748/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273132/eid-al-fitr-poster-templateView licensePage from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (27:19-27; 27:28-37)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932216/image-background-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseEid al-Fitr blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14540472/eid-al-fitr-blog-banner-templateView licensePage from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (50:12-14; 50:14-16)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931863/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseRamadan mubarak poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403089/ramadan-mubarak-poster-templateView licenseDouble Page Frontispiece from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizamihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931859/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseIftar party poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517603/iftar-party-poster-templateView licenseTurkoman Prisonerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932784/turkoman-prisonerFree Image from public domain licenseIslamic history Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537100/islamic-history-instagram-post-templateView licensePage from a Chaghatay Manuscript Depicting Punishments in Hell for Offenses in Lifehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932829/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license