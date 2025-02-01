rawpixel
Khusraw Receiving his Captured Brother, page from a manuscript of the Khamsa
islamic artislamic calligraphymuslimislamic calligraphy artmuslim oldcontemporary ancientrugtextile public domain
Mosque Instagram post template
Khusraw Celebrating after Killing the Dragon, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Mosques Instagram post template
Khusraw Parviz Enthroned, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami ("Khusraw and Shirin")
Muslim Instagram post template
Majnun at the Ka'aba, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Muharram holy month Instagram post template
Iskandar Finds Khizr and Ilyas at the Fountain of Immortality, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami…
Islamic new year Instagram post template
Bahram Gur with the Dragon, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Muslim prayers poster template
Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Quran donation charity template
A Bearded Man Leaning on a Staff
Mosques Instagram post template
Shirin Sees a Portrait of Khusraw, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Muslim poster template
Layla and Majnun at School, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Islamic center Instagram post template
A Man Seated Under a Tree
Islamic new year Instagram post template
Iskandar at the Kaaba, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami (Iskandarnama or "Book of Alexander")
Islamic architecture poster template
Double Page Illuminated Unwan (Frontispiece) from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Eid al-Fitr Facebook story template
Double Page from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (23:2-4; 23:4-6 and 23:20-21; 23:21-22)
Eid al-Fitr Instagram post template
Vizier Buzurghmihr Showing the Game of Chess to King Khusraw Anushirwan, Painting Mounted onto an Album Folio
Hijri new year Instagram post template
The Mi'raj (Night Journey of the Prophet) with the Ka'ba in Mecca Below, Page from an Unidentified Manuscript
Eid al-Fitr poster template
Page from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (27:19-27; 27:28-37)
Eid al-Fitr blog banner template
Page from a Manuscript of the Qur'an (50:12-14; 50:14-16)
Ramadan mubarak poster template
Double Page Frontispiece from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
Iftar party poster template
Turkoman Prisoner
Islamic history Instagram post template
Page from a Chaghatay Manuscript Depicting Punishments in Hell for Offenses in Life
