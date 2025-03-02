Edit ImageCrop12SaveSaveEdit Imageembroideryjapanese artjapanese patternukiyo-etextile public domainpublic domain patternwoodblock patternwoodblock printPair of Pheasants and Blossoming Plum TreeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 511 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2757 x 6472 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2757 x 6472 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licenseMoon, Pine and Maple by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950522/moon-pine-and-maple-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas playlist, editable Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519420/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-post-templateView licenseSparrows and Camellia in Snow by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019771/sparrows-and-camellia-snow-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528400/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licensePeonies and Birds by Okamoto Shukihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924027/peonies-and-birds-okamoto-shukiFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePheasants among Trees: Flowers of the Four Seasonshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240916/image-paper-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528079/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licensePeacocks and Peonieshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491907/peacocks-and-peoniesFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528489/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licenseGolden pheasant and bracken ferns by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953163/golden-pheasant-and-bracken-ferns-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseRoom & linen spray label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517727/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView licenseRooster, umbrella, and morning glories by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951175/rooster-umbrella-and-morning-glories-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licenseSeiōgyū Riding Backward on an Ox by Sekkanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931988/seiogyu-riding-backward-sekkanFree Image from public domain licenseOolong tea label template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516253/oolong-tea-label-template-editable-designView licensePlum Blossoms under a Crescent Moon by Takada Keihohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932201/image-flower-frame-plantFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971335/kimono-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseGrand Shinto Shrine of Ise by Tsuji Kakohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924029/grand-shinto-shrine-ise-tsuji-kakoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWild Boar; Landscape at Sunrise by Konoshima Ōkokuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932252/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971333/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSmall crested bird perched with beak open, facing L on a crooked blossoming branch; cluster of bamboo to R of branch on…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637213/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage collection blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11670787/vintage-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensemagnolia with a variety of small birds in and flying around its limbs and basehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424051/magnolia-with-variety-small-birds-and-flying-around-its-limbs-and-baseFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView licenseThree geese walking and nibbling on the ground along a shoreline with grassy reeds. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637207/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese culture festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660188/japanese-culture-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRooster perched on rose trellis by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953568/rooster-perched-rose-trellis-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView licenseIris and Insect by Yamamoto Baiitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923867/iris-and-insect-yamamoto-baiitsuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJittoku by Iten Sōseihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932877/jittoku-iten-soseiFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView licenseBamboo by Obaku Taihōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931178/bamboo-obaku-taihoFree Image from public domain licenseGratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseProfile of rooster in lower center facing L grooming his chest feathers; standing next to crooked tree with small wrinkled…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636863/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseBuddha statue blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView licensePheasant and chrysanthemums by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951787/pheasant-and-chrysanthemums-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license