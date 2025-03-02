rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Pair of Pheasants and Blossoming Plum Tree
Save
Edit Image
embroideryjapanese artjapanese patternukiyo-etextile public domainpublic domain patternwoodblock patternwoodblock print
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView license
Moon, Pine and Maple by Katsushika Hokusai
Moon, Pine and Maple by Katsushika Hokusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950522/moon-pine-and-maple-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain license
Christmas playlist, editable Instagram post template
Christmas playlist, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16519420/christmas-playlist-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Sparrows and Camellia in Snow by Utagawa Hiroshige
Sparrows and Camellia in Snow by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019771/sparrows-and-camellia-snow-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Room & linen spray label template, editable design
Room & linen spray label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528400/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView license
Peonies and Birds by Okamoto Shuki
Peonies and Birds by Okamoto Shuki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924027/peonies-and-birds-okamoto-shukiFree Image from public domain license
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
Kimono poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pheasants among Trees: Flowers of the Four Seasons
Pheasants among Trees: Flowers of the Four Seasons
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240916/image-paper-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain license
Room & linen spray label template, editable design
Room & linen spray label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528079/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView license
Peacocks and Peonies
Peacocks and Peonies
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491907/peacocks-and-peoniesFree Image from public domain license
Room & linen spray label template, editable design
Room & linen spray label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14528489/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView license
Golden pheasant and bracken ferns by Utagawa Hiroshige
Golden pheasant and bracken ferns by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953163/golden-pheasant-and-bracken-ferns-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Room & linen spray label template, editable design
Room & linen spray label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517727/room-linen-spray-label-template-editable-designView license
Rooster, umbrella, and morning glories by Utagawa Hiroshige
Rooster, umbrella, and morning glories by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951175/rooster-umbrella-and-morning-glories-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Seiōgyū Riding Backward on an Ox by Sekkan
Seiōgyū Riding Backward on an Ox by Sekkan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931988/seiogyu-riding-backward-sekkanFree Image from public domain license
Oolong tea label template, editable design
Oolong tea label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516253/oolong-tea-label-template-editable-designView license
Plum Blossoms under a Crescent Moon by Takada Keiho
Plum Blossoms under a Crescent Moon by Takada Keiho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932201/image-flower-frame-plantFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram story template, editable text
Kimono Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971335/kimono-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Grand Shinto Shrine of Ise by Tsuji Kako
Grand Shinto Shrine of Ise by Tsuji Kako
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924029/grand-shinto-shrine-ise-tsuji-kakoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Wild Boar; Landscape at Sunrise by Konoshima Ōkoku
Wild Boar; Landscape at Sunrise by Konoshima Ōkoku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932252/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971333/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Small crested bird perched with beak open, facing L on a crooked blossoming branch; cluster of bamboo to R of branch on…
Small crested bird perched with beak open, facing L on a crooked blossoming branch; cluster of bamboo to R of branch on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637213/image-art-vintage-treeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage collection blog banner template, editable text
Vintage collection blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11670787/vintage-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
magnolia with a variety of small birds in and flying around its limbs and base
magnolia with a variety of small birds in and flying around its limbs and base
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7424051/magnolia-with-variety-small-birds-and-flying-around-its-limbs-and-baseFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue poster template
Buddha statue poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView license
Three geese walking and nibbling on the ground along a shoreline with grassy reeds. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
Three geese walking and nibbling on the ground along a shoreline with grassy reeds. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637207/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Japanese culture festival poster template, editable text and design
Japanese culture festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12660188/japanese-culture-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Rooster perched on rose trellis by Utagawa Hiroshige
Rooster perched on rose trellis by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953568/rooster-perched-rose-trellis-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView license
Iris and Insect by Yamamoto Baiitsu
Iris and Insect by Yamamoto Baiitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923867/iris-and-insect-yamamoto-baiitsuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Jittoku by Iten Sōsei
Jittoku by Iten Sōsei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932877/jittoku-iten-soseiFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.
Ohara Koson's editable Common and Golden Carp. Original from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Remastered by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909837/png-1900s-20th-century-animalView license
Bamboo by Obaku Taihō
Bamboo by Obaku Taihō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931178/bamboo-obaku-taihoFree Image from public domain license
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Gratitude quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001501/gratitude-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Profile of rooster in lower center facing L grooming his chest feathers; standing next to crooked tree with small wrinkled…
Profile of rooster in lower center facing L grooming his chest feathers; standing next to crooked tree with small wrinkled…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636863/image-flowers-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue blog banner template
Buddha statue blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView license
Pheasant and chrysanthemums by Utagawa Hiroshige
Pheasant and chrysanthemums by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951787/pheasant-and-chrysanthemums-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license