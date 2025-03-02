Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapan templeukiyo ejapanese calligraphy printable drawingvintage illustration templeweddingcartoonfacepatternMinamoto no Yoshitsune by Enrōsai ShigemitsuOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 868 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 4719 x 3412 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of an Actor by Utagawa Kunimune Ihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931268/portrait-actor-utagawa-kunimuneFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAutumn Moon at the Temple Ishiyamadera by Suzuki Harunobuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922962/image-face-person-moonFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHatsuhana by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932140/hatsuhana-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMinamoto no Shigeyuki; Koshimoto Okiku by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931459/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEmperor Ming Huang and Yang Guifei Playing a Flute Together by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931284/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775452/png-android-wallpaper-art-asianView licenseHanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada IIhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932200/hanachirusato-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese cranes background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8201290/vintage-japanese-cranes-background-editable-designView licenseActor Jitsukawa Enzaburo I as the Filial Son Yojrio by Utagawa Kiyosadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922938/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOtafuku by Hanabusa Itchōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932557/otafuku-hanabusa-itchoFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775589/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseSnow at Matsuchiyama by Isshusai Kunikazuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932097/snow-matsuchiyama-isshusai-kunikazuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTwenty-four Instances of Filial Pietyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234774/twenty-four-instances-filial-pietyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReturning Sails of Akashi: Koimurasaki of theTamaya, kamuro Chidori and Momiji by Kikukawa Eizanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932865/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLucky coupon poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13228509/lucky-coupon-poster-templateView licenseKumagaya Station from Hatchōzutsumi by Keisai Eisenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932098/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseSnow by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931324/snow-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese cranes background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461617/vintage-japanese-cranes-background-editable-designView licenseEmpress Jitō Tennō by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931408/empress-jito-tenno-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRed by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932009/red-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670216/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeisha and Attendants by a Wharf in the Fukagawa district by Santō Kyōdenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931527/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670145/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAround the Clock in the Yoshiwara by Chōbunsai Eishihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932542/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese crayfish background, sea animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7931685/japanese-crayfish-background-sea-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseMinamoto no Yorimitsu Battling the Demon Shūtendōji by Katsukawa Shunteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932671/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese ink plant, vintage collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7783846/japanese-ink-plant-vintage-collage-element-editable-setView licenseGames of Football Being Played by Nobleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491645/games-football-being-played-noblesFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCourt Lady and Attendant Present New Year Wine by Kubo Shunman by Kubo Shunmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10234383/court-lady-and-attendant-present-new-year-wine-kubo-shunman-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license