rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Seventh Month by Utagawa Kunisada
Save
Edit Image
utagawa kunisadakunisada seventhvintagevintage illustration public domainjapanese printkunisadajapanese artworkjapanese woman public domain
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Seventh Month, from the series The Twelve Months by Two Artists (Ryoga juni ko) by Utagawa Toyohiro
The Seventh Month, from the series The Twelve Months by Two Artists (Ryoga juni ko) by Utagawa Toyohiro
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950230/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Art painting magazine book cover template, editable design
Art painting magazine book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14732542/art-painting-magazine-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
The actor Iwai Kumesaburo II as the courtesan Katsuragi in the play "Oichiza Soga no Shimadai," performed at the Kawarazaki…
The actor Iwai Kumesaburo II as the courtesan Katsuragi in the play "Oichiza Soga no Shimadai," performed at the Kawarazaki…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952008/image-paper-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505180/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada II
Hanachirusato by Utagawa Kunisada II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932200/hanachirusato-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Women Crossing the Ōi River by Utagawa Toyokuni I
Women Crossing the Ōi River by Utagawa Toyokuni I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931419/women-crossing-the-river-utagawa-toyokuniFree Image from public domain license
Japanese travel agency poster template
Japanese travel agency poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761274/japanese-travel-agency-poster-templateView license
Women Dancing at New Years as Monkey Trainers by Utagawa Toyokuni I
Women Dancing at New Years as Monkey Trainers by Utagawa Toyokuni I
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932132/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese garden poster template
Japanese garden poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12761024/japanese-garden-poster-templateView license
Murasaki Shikibu in Hiding, from the Tale of Genji chapter, "Night Plum" by Utagawa Kunisada II and Utagawa Kunisada
Murasaki Shikibu in Hiding, from the Tale of Genji chapter, "Night Plum" by Utagawa Kunisada II and Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932656/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pastel fashion Instagram post template, editable design
Pastel fashion Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967690/pastel-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021506/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Returning Sails from Yabase by Utagawa Kunisada II
Returning Sails from Yabase by Utagawa Kunisada II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932439/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The actors Onoe Kikugoro III (R) as Nagoya Sanza and Iwai Kumesaburo II (L) as the courtesan Katsuragi in the play "Oichiza…
The actors Onoe Kikugoro III (R) as Nagoya Sanza and Iwai Kumesaburo II (L) as the courtesan Katsuragi in the play "Oichiza…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950674/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505342/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
View of Sagano (Sagano fukei), from the series "A Modern Genji Picture Contest (Furyu Genji e-awase)" by Utagawa Kunisada I…
View of Sagano (Sagano fukei), from the series "A Modern Genji Picture Contest (Furyu Genji e-awase)" by Utagawa Kunisada I…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952321/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
Beauty brand ad Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505217/beauty-brand-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Brocade Procession in the Eastern Capital: View in Front of Ichigaya Hachimangū Shrine by Utagawa Hiroshige II
Brocade Procession in the Eastern Capital: View in Front of Ichigaya Hachimangū Shrine by Utagawa Hiroshige II
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931839/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Parody of Liu Bei (J: Gentoku) Visiting Zhuge Liang (J: Komei) in Wind and Snow (Gentoku fusetsu ni Komei o tazureru) by…
Parody of Liu Bei (J: Gentoku) Visiting Zhuge Liang (J: Komei) in Wind and Snow (Gentoku fusetsu ni Komei o tazureru) by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949618/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Perfume ad Instagram post template
Perfume ad Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749719/perfume-instagram-post-templateView license
The Sixth Lunar Month by Utagawa Kunisada
The Sixth Lunar Month by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932459/the-sixth-lunar-month-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Hair salon poster template
Hair salon poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12932922/hair-salon-poster-templateView license
The First Lunar Month by Utagawa Kunisada
The First Lunar Month by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932681/the-first-lunar-month-utagawa-kunisadaFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable design
Inspirational quote Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787427/inspirational-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Spring Flowers at their Height by Utagawa Kunisada
Spring Flowers at their Height by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931732/image-face-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain license
Authentic Japan poster template
Authentic Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView license
Present-day Genji Visiting the Rokujō Mansion by Utagawa Kunisada
Present-day Genji Visiting the Rokujō Mansion by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932092/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Actor in the Role of Wrestler Hanaregoma no Chōkichi by Utagawa Kunisada
Actor in the Role of Wrestler Hanaregoma no Chōkichi by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932125/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Tsukushi Gonroku, Bandō Shūka as Yakko no Koman, and Nakamura Utaemon IV as Asada Tōbei in Danjo…
Ichikawa Danjūrō VIII as Tsukushi Gonroku, Bandō Shūka as Yakko no Koman, and Nakamura Utaemon IV as Asada Tōbei in Danjo…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931704/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Inspirational quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16998880/inspirational-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Enjoying Plum Blossoms in the Evening by Utagawa Kunisada
Enjoying Plum Blossoms in the Evening by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931720/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bando Mitsugoro III as Minamoto no Yorimasa (right), Segawa Kikunojo V as Ayame no Mae (center), and Ichikawa Danjuro VII as…
Bando Mitsugoro III as Minamoto no Yorimasa (right), Segawa Kikunojo V as Ayame no Mae (center), and Ichikawa Danjuro VII as…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011239/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license