rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Actor Nakamura Kumetarō I by Katsukawa Shunshō
Save
Edit Image
japan painting womancartoonfacepatternpersonartjapanese artvintage
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Nakamura Noshio I in an Unidentified Role by Katsukawa Shunsho
The Actor Nakamura Noshio I in an Unidentified Role by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953091/the-actor-nakamura-noshio-unidentified-role-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I in a Shak-kyo Dance in the Play Aioi Jishi, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Fourth…
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I in a Shak-kyo Dance in the Play Aioi Jishi, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Fourth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950109/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as Prince Takanori in the play "Kaeribana Eiyu Taiheiki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
The Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as Prince Takanori in the play "Kaeribana Eiyu Taiheiki," performed at the Nakamura Theater in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954802/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Matsuo-maru in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, Performed at the Morita Theater in the…
The Actor Nakamura Nakazo I as Matsuo-maru in the Play Sugawara Denju Tenarai Kagami, Performed at the Morita Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054359/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Raizo II as Murakami Hikoshiro Yoshiteru in the Play Oyoroi Ebido Shinozuka, Performed at the Nakamura…
The Actor Ichikawa Raizo II as Murakami Hikoshiro Yoshiteru in the Play Oyoroi Ebido Shinozuka, Performed at the Nakamura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948825/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actor Nakamura Nakazō I by Katsukawa Shunshō
Actor Nakamura Nakazō I by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931940/actor-nakamura-nakazo-katsukawa-shunshoFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Momonoi Wakasanosuke Yasuchika (?) in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura (?), Performed at the…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Momonoi Wakasanosuke Yasuchika (?) in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura (?), Performed at the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948958/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actors Ichikawa Danjûrô V as the Spirit of the Monk Seigen and Nakamura Noshio I as the Spirit of the Courtesan Takao in…
Actors Ichikawa Danjûrô V as the Spirit of the Monk Seigen and Nakamura Noshio I as the Spirit of the Courtesan Takao in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019865/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
The Actor Onoe Tamizo I as Kureha (?) in the Play Shusse Taiheiki (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Eighth…
The Actor Onoe Tamizo I as Kureha (?) in the Play Shusse Taiheiki (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Eighth…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951030/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Shira-giku, a Temple Page, In the Play Haru wa Soga Akebono-zoshi, Performed at the…
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Shira-giku, a Temple Page, In the Play Haru wa Soga Akebono-zoshi, Performed at the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949954/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759684/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
The Actor Yamashita Mangiku I as Lady Yuya (Yuya Gozen) (?) in the Play Heike Hyobanki (?), Performed at the Nakamura…
The Actor Yamashita Mangiku I as Lady Yuya (Yuya Gozen) (?) in the Play Heike Hyobanki (?), Performed at the Nakamura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945527/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
Mental health Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9967699/mental-health-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as the Renegade Monk Zenjibo Disguised as Dainichibo in the Play Edo no Fuji Wakayagi Soga…
The Actor Ichikawa Monnosuke II as the Renegade Monk Zenjibo Disguised as Dainichibo in the Play Edo no Fuji Wakayagi Soga…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949519/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
Vintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Actor Nakamura Riko I as Lady Manko (Manko Gozen) (?) in the Play Soga Musume Choja (?), Performed at the Nakamura…
The Actor Nakamura Riko I as Lady Manko (Manko Gozen) (?) in the Play Soga Musume Choja (?), Performed at the Nakamura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8951868/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778798/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Kazusa no Gorobei Tadamitsu in the Play Kitekaeru Nishiki no Wakayaka, Performed at the…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as Kazusa no Gorobei Tadamitsu in the Play Kitekaeru Nishiki no Wakayaka, Performed at the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011311/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
Kimono Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474313/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Actors Nakamura Nakazo I as Omi no Kotoda (right), and Otani Hiroji III as Bamba no Chuda (left), in the Joruri "Sono…
The Actors Nakamura Nakazo I as Omi no Kotoda (right), and Otani Hiroji III as Bamba no Chuda (left), in the Joruri "Sono…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950204/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
Vintage cosmetics Instagram post template, editable text Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12474312/png-art-artwork-asianView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Spirit of Joro-gumo (Harlot Spider) Disguised as the Maiko Tsumagiku (?), in the Play…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Spirit of Joro-gumo (Harlot Spider) Disguised as the Maiko Tsumagiku (?), in the Play…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019751/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Stone Image of Fudo Myoo in the Play Kitekaeru Nishiki no Wakayaka, Performed at the…
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro V as a Stone Image of Fudo Myoo in the Play Kitekaeru Nishiki no Wakayaka, Performed at the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9054288/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12775589/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
The Actor Nakayama Kojuro VI as Ko no Moronao in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…
The Actor Nakayama Kojuro VI as Ko no Moronao in the Play Kanadehon Chushingura, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950685/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
Floral body lotion poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727522/floral-body-lotion-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Actors Ichikawa Danjôrô V as Gokuin Sen’emon, Bandô Mitsugorô I as An no Heibei, and Nakamura Sukegorô II as Kaminari…
Actors Ichikawa Danjôrô V as Gokuin Sen’emon, Bandô Mitsugorô I as An no Heibei, and Nakamura Sukegorô II as Kaminari…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8944546/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
Japan culture expo poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11692572/japan-culture-expo-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931218/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license