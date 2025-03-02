rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Image from album of poetry 'Haru no iro' by Kubo Shunman
Save
Edit Image
bookalbum artgroup sitpoetryukiyo e group of peoplejapanese artcartoonface
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662845/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series…
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 1: “Offering Incense to the Deity of the Stone” (Yōgōishi), from the series…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612659/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669305/hokusaiandrsquos-butterflies-and-moths-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
People with Lanterns in Procession by Kubo Shunman
People with Lanterns in Procession by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087020/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
Vintage gardening Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670865/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Courtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunman
Courtier Playing a Flute to Accompany a Bugaku Dance by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612527/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
Beauty brand ad blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cut Flowers: Clematis, Bush Clover, Iris, Camellia, and Azalea by Kubo Shunman
Spring Rain Collection (Harusame shū), vol. 2: Cut Flowers: Clematis, Bush Clover, Iris, Camellia, and Azalea by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086603/image-paper-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
Spring flower fair blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Bookstand Containing a Crystal Ball and a Piece of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
Bookstand Containing a Crystal Ball and a Piece of Cloth by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185143/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese cranes background, editable design
Vintage Japanese cranes background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8461617/vintage-japanese-cranes-background-editable-designView license
Ceremonial Start of Work at the New Year by Kubo Shunman
Ceremonial Start of Work at the New Year by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923856/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese crane background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759867/japanese-crane-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Crowd of People Looking at the Festival Dance at the Front of Futaara Shrine by Kubo Shunman
Crowd of People Looking at the Festival Dance at the Front of Futaara Shrine by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086872/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Floral bistro Instagram post template, editable design
Floral bistro Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670867/floral-bistro-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Kingfishers and Pussy-willow by Kubo Shunman
Kingfishers and Pussy-willow by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185153/kingfishers-and-pussy-willow-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Bird documentary Instagram post template, editable text
Bird documentary Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11893998/bird-documentary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bullfinches and Cherry Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
Bullfinches and Cherry Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086876/bullfinches-and-cherry-blossoms-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670476/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Butterflies by Kubo Shunman
Butterflies by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185077/butterflies-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Corchorus (or Yellow Rose) and Creeping Saxifrage by Kubo Shunman
Corchorus (or Yellow Rose) and Creeping Saxifrage by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086957/image-paper-rose-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Peonies and Iris by Kubo Shunman
Peonies and Iris by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086766/peonies-and-iris-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Marriage application Instagram post template, editable text
Marriage application Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922157/marriage-application-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Roses and Plum Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
Roses and Plum Blossoms by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185078/roses-and-plum-blossoms-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai’s Butterflies and Moths illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670281/image-accomplished-aesthetic-albumsView license
Magnolia Flowers by Kubo Shunman
Magnolia Flowers by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087016/magnolia-flowers-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670193/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Various Moths and Butterflies by Kubo Shunman
Various Moths and Butterflies by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086956/various-moths-and-butterflies-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Mount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662483/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Various Moths and Butterflies by Kubo Shunman
Various Moths and Butterflies by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9087018/various-moths-and-butterflies-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Bird retreat Instagram post template, editable text
Bird retreat Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922107/bird-retreat-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hotei Flowers by Kubo Shunman
Hotei Flowers by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086878/hotei-flowers-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Black by Kubo Shunman
Black by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185155/black-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Japanese crane iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese crane iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760115/japanese-crane-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Girl and a Hagoita (Japanese Battledore and Shuttlecock) by Kubo Shunman
Girl and a Hagoita (Japanese Battledore and Shuttlecock) by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9086682/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Two Women and a Girl Looking at Paintings by Kubo Shunman
Two Women and a Girl Looking at Paintings by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612392/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license