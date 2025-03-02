Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage book pagejapan maphokusai's woodblock printsbookskatsushika hokusaidiagramtree diagrammap public domainUkechi: Master Pine Pruner by Katsushika HokusaiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 824 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3300 x 2267 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese animals illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701552/japanese-animals-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseInari Shrine at Oji by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922831/inari-shrine-oji-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseHokuasai's Goten-Yama Hill, Shinagawa on the Tokaido, editable Mount Fuji. Original from Library of Congress. Remasted by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8999908/png-art-artwork-asiaView licenseShin Yoshiwara, from the illustrated book "Picture Book of Amusements of the East (Ehon Azuma asobi)" by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8954601/image-paper-book-patternFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662694/hokusaiandrsquos-japanese-owl-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseŌji Ebiya by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931359/oji-ebiya-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7716508/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseMimeguri Shrine by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931427/mimeguri-shrine-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's gold cranes background, Japanese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8424849/hokusais-gold-cranes-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseSurugachō Echigoya by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931563/surugacho-echigoya-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670187/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseUeno by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931562/ueno-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's gold cranes background, Japanese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723365/hokusais-gold-cranes-background-japanese-animal-illustration-editable-designView licenseNippori, from the illustrated book "Picture Book of Amusements of the East (Ehon Azuma asobi)" by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8952289/image-cartoon-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane background, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8449337/hokusais-japanese-crane-background-oriental-illustration-editable-designView licenseJikkenten Doll Market by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931538/jikkenten-doll-market-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseVibrant remix of iconic wave remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15937620/vibrant-remix-iconic-wave-remix-editable-designView licenseAutumn Maples at Takinogawa River (Takinogawa momiji), from the album "The Eternal Waterfall (Tokiwa no taki)" by Totoya…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9045416/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s moth illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670179/hokusaiandrsquos-moth-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePages from the New Illustrated Edition of 'Tales of the Water Margin' by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931539/image-background-face-plantFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic flower Japanese ink illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12669920/aesthetic-flower-japanese-ink-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAsakusa: Raincoat Market by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931412/asakusa-raincoat-market-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView licenseView from the Other Side of Fuji from the Minobu River, from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (1830–32) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639519/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOne Hundred Views of Mount Fujihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8037066/one-hundred-views-mount-fujiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGroups of Mountain Climbers (Shojin tozan), from the series Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjūrokkei). Original…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639437/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11713098/japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseframed; grayscale; image of a multi-headed dragon snaking across image, doubling back over a pile of human figures at LRhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7436363/image-dragon-art-japaneseFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's Japanese crane iPhone wallpaper, oriental illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8449473/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseKiyotaki Kannon Waterfall at Sakanoshita on the Tōkaidō (Tōkaidō Sakanoshita Kiyotaki kannon), from the series A Tour of…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639426/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's gold cranes iPhone wallpaper, Japanese animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8441001/png-aesthetic-animal-birdView licenseOno Waterfall on the Kisokaidō (Kisokaidō Ono no bakufu), from the series A Tour of Waterfalls in Various Provinces (Shokoku…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639500/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai’s Japanese owl illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670210/hokusaiandrsquos-japanese-owl-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble page from an illustrated book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637893/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDouble page from an illustrated book. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7637874/image-book-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670393/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licensePages from the illustrated book "Panoramic Views along the Banks of the Sumida River (Ehon Sumidagawa ryogan ichiran)" by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8953809/image-paper-cartoon-bookFree Image from public domain license