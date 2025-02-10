rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Mountain Forms, Pine Needles, Plum Blossoms, Dandelions, and Wisteria Blossoms
Save
Edit Image
shiboritorn paperpine needlesdirtlinen textilewisteriapublic domain torn artsilk fabric
Fabric sample editable mockup element
Fabric sample editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565222/fabric-sample-editable-mockup-elementView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine Bark Lozenges and Wisteria
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine Bark Lozenges and Wisteria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299473/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-pine-bark-lozenges-and-wisteriaFree Image from public domain license
Black ripped paper border background, editable design
Black ripped paper border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217218/black-ripped-paper-border-background-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine and Chinese Character
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine and Chinese Character
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9317989/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-pine-and-chinese-characterFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10174457/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Water, Chinese Character, and Peony
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Water, Chinese Character, and Peony
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299453/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-water-chinese-character-and-peonyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
Vintage flower border background, brown paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10183317/vintage-flower-border-background-brown-paper-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chinese Character (Kanji), Cloud, Flowers, and Lozenge Pattern
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chinese Character (Kanji), Cloud, Flowers, and Lozenge Pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299377/photo-image-paper-cloud-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Marble ripped paper border background, editable design
Marble ripped paper border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9215871/marble-ripped-paper-border-background-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo Trellis and Clematis Blossums
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo Trellis and Clematis Blossums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038246/image-paper-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
Grayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable design
Grayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10162822/grayscale-floral-frame-wrinkled-paper-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Flowing Water and Pickerel Weed (Mizu Aoi)
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Flowing Water and Pickerel Weed (Mizu Aoi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038230/image-flower-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Grayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable design
Grayscale floral frame, wrinkled paper editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10113767/grayscale-floral-frame-wrinkled-paper-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Genji Cart Wheels and Bush Clovers
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Genji Cart Wheels and Bush Clovers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038239/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art therapy workshop poster template, editable text and design
Art therapy workshop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161826/art-therapy-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Noshi Paper, and Wisteria
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Noshi Paper, and Wisteria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299457/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-chrysanthemums-noshi-paper-and-wisteriaFree Image from public domain license
Clothing label template, editable business branding design
Clothing label template, editable business branding design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709061/clothing-label-template-editable-business-branding-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine, Bamboo, and Plum
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine, Bamboo, and Plum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038237/image-background-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
Black ripped paper iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Black ripped paper iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217221/black-ripped-paper-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Plum Blossoms, Noshi, Wisteria, Maple Leaves, Bamboo, (...?), and Water
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Plum Blossoms, Noshi, Wisteria, Maple Leaves, Bamboo, (...?), and Water
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932144/image-plant-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Fabric mockup, editable product design
Fabric mockup, editable product design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816380/fabric-mockup-editable-product-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Crest and Pine Needles
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Crest and Pine Needles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319707/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-crest-and-pine-needlesFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7593411/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Paper Fans and Chyrsanthemums
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Paper Fans and Chyrsanthemums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319728/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-paper-fans-and-chyrsanthemumsFree Image from public domain license
Sleep in comfort Facebook post template, editable design
Sleep in comfort Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035648/sleep-comfort-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Maple Leaves and Water
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Maple Leaves and Water
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932146/image-paper-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
Fabric sample mockup, brown realistic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7565236/fabric-sample-mockup-brown-realistic-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Paulownia Flower
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Paulownia Flower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299474/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-bamboo-and-paulownia-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Everything hard before easy Facebook post template
Everything hard before easy Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729306/everything-hard-before-easy-facebook-post-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Net Pattern and Plovers
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Net Pattern and Plovers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932261/image-background-frame-artFree Image from public domain license
Early bird special Instagram post template, editable text
Early bird special Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10171051/early-bird-special-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Books, and Snowflake Roundels
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Books, and Snowflake Roundels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038786/image-flower-books-artFree Image from public domain license
Wrinkled paper texture, green background editable design
Wrinkled paper texture, green background editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9188515/wrinkled-paper-texture-green-background-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Pine
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Pine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319772/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-bamboo-and-pineFree Image from public domain license
Brown ripped paper background, abstract border, editable design
Brown ripped paper background, abstract border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9048366/brown-ripped-paper-background-abstract-border-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wisteria and Fence
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wisteria and Fence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299451/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-wisteria-and-fenceFree Image from public domain license
Ripped green paper frame, editable collage element
Ripped green paper frame, editable collage element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043693/ripped-green-paper-frame-editable-collage-elementView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319737/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-chrysanthemumsFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper border texture background, editable design
Ripped paper border texture background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9172257/ripped-paper-border-texture-background-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Scattered Plum Blossoms, Playing Cards and Chinese Characters
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Scattered Plum Blossoms, Playing Cards and Chinese Characters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932141/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license