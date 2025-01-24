rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Maple Leaves and Water
Save
Edit Image
textile patternrugpatternshiborimaplepublic domain maple leaf illustrationkimono pattern
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10155113/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Plum Blossoms, Noshi, Wisteria, Maple Leaves, Bamboo, (...?), and Water
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Plum Blossoms, Noshi, Wisteria, Maple Leaves, Bamboo, (...?), and Water
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932144/image-plant-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Paper craft leaf iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158629/paper-craft-leaf-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Bamboo Lattice
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Bamboo Lattice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932258/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine, Bamboo, and Plum
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine, Bamboo, and Plum
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038237/image-background-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151549/vintage-pale-purple-pattern-ripped-paperView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo, Pine, and Fan with Painted Scene
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo, Pine, and Fan with Painted Scene
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299504/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-bamboo-pine-and-fan-with-painted-sceneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151542/vintage-pale-purple-pattern-ripped-paperView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wisteria and Fence
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wisteria and Fence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299451/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-wisteria-and-fenceFree Image from public domain license
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
Vintage pale purple pattern ripped paper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15151532/vintage-pale-purple-pattern-ripped-paperView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chinese Character (Kanji), Cloud, Flowers, and Lozenge Pattern
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chinese Character (Kanji), Cloud, Flowers, and Lozenge Pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299377/photo-image-paper-cloud-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
Paper craft leaf border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158956/paper-craft-leaf-border-background-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Chrysanthemum Blossom within Hexagon
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Chrysanthemum Blossom within Hexagon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932145/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf iPhone wallpaper, editable design
Paper craft leaf iPhone wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9998965/paper-craft-leaf-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wild Pinks and Bamboo Fence
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wild Pinks and Bamboo Fence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299481/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-wild-pinks-and-bamboo-fenceFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418887/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine Branches, Cherry Blossoms, and Geometric Abstracted Tortoise Shell Pattern
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine Branches, Cherry Blossoms, and Geometric Abstracted Tortoise Shell Pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319747/photo-image-fabric-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Autumn maple leaf set, editable design element
Autumn maple leaf set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15075111/autumn-maple-leaf-set-editable-design-elementView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Flowers
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Flowers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319706/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-flowersFree Image from public domain license
Colorful paper craft leaf background, editable design
Colorful paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974336/colorful-paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Bamboo Fence, and Bush Clover
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Bamboo Fence, and Bush Clover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299443/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-chrysanthemums-bamboo-fence-and-bush-cloverFree Image from public domain license
Hexagonal gold frame png element, editable leaf design
Hexagonal gold frame png element, editable leaf design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971590/hexagonal-gold-frame-png-element-editable-leaf-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Flowering Cherry Tree Branch and Pine
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Flowering Cherry Tree Branch and Pine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319724/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-flowering-cherry-tree-branch-and-pineFree Image from public domain license
Florist sale Instagram story template
Florist sale Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407853/florist-sale-instagram-story-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Blossoming Plum Branch, Interlocking Circles (Shippo) and Treasures
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Blossoming Plum Branch, Interlocking Circles (Shippo) and Treasures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038236/image-flower-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
Botanical pattern badge mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8638445/botanical-pattern-badge-mockup-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Paulownia Flower
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Paulownia Flower
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299474/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-bamboo-and-paulownia-flowerFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable design
Paper craft leaf desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974360/paper-craft-leaf-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo Trellis and Clematis Blossums
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo Trellis and Clematis Blossums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038246/image-paper-flower-personFree Image from public domain license
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
Paper craft leaf background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9815654/paper-craft-leaf-background-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine and Chinese Character
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine and Chinese Character
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9317989/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-pine-and-chinese-characterFree Image from public domain license
70% sale Instagram story template
70% sale Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14407785/70percent-sale-instagram-story-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine Bark Lozenges and Wisteria
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine Bark Lozenges and Wisteria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299473/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-pine-bark-lozenges-and-wisteriaFree Image from public domain license
Autumn leaf watercolor set, editable design element
Autumn leaf watercolor set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15096939/autumn-leaf-watercolor-set-editable-design-elementView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Noshi Paper, and Wisteria
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Noshi Paper, and Wisteria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299457/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-chrysanthemums-noshi-paper-and-wisteriaFree Image from public domain license
Autumn leaf wreath frame element set remix
Autumn leaf wreath frame element set remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14982228/autumn-leaf-wreath-frame-element-set-remixView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Books, and Snowflake Roundels
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Books, and Snowflake Roundels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038786/image-flower-books-artFree Image from public domain license
Fall pressed leaves isolated element set
Fall pressed leaves isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14989928/fall-pressed-leaves-isolated-element-setView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Ivy Leaves, Curvilinear Tendrils, and Bamboo Shoot
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Ivy Leaves, Curvilinear Tendrils, and Bamboo Shoot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299422/photo-image-leaves-fabric-patternFree Image from public domain license