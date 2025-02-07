rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Reunion of Vessantara and Maddi with Their Children and Parents, Scene from the Vessantaraataka
Save
Edit Image
tapestry walltreefacepatternpersonartwatercolourvintage
Editable gold picture frame mockup, Van Gogh’s Almond blossom, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
Editable gold picture frame mockup, Van Gogh’s Almond blossom, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067711/png-almond-blossom-art-blueView license
Reunion of Vessantara and Maddi with Their Children and Parents
Reunion of Vessantara and Maddi with Their Children and Parents
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932268/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
Photo frame editable mockup, Alphonse Mucha's famous artworks. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590123/png-abstract-geometric-art-wall-adultView license
Sakka (Indra) Reveals Himself to Maddi, Scene from the Vessantara Jataka
Sakka (Indra) Reveals Himself to Maddi, Scene from the Vessantara Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922756/image-face-frame-plantFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
Picture frame mockup, editable home decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10567755/picture-frame-mockup-editable-home-decor-designView license
Jujak Asks Vessantara for His Children as Slaves, Scene from a Vessantara Jataka
Jujak Asks Vessantara for His Children as Slaves, Scene from a Vessantara Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932163/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564225/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Maddi Faints at Loss of Children; Vessantara Revives Her, Scenes from a Vessantara Jataka
Maddi Faints at Loss of Children; Vessantara Revives Her, Scenes from a Vessantara Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931644/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563142/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537243/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, floral art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542003/alphonse-muchas-woman-floral-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Pomona painting by Frederick Childe Hassam. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Pomona painting by Frederick Childe Hassam. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540490/png-adult-architecture-artView license
The Heavenly Audience of Shiva and Parvati
The Heavenly Audience of Shiva and Parvati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931812/the-heavenly-audience-shiva-and-parvatiFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, floral woman art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563806/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
The Mi'raj (Night Journey of the Prophet) with the Ka'ba in Mecca Below, Page from an Unidentified Manuscript
The Mi'raj (Night Journey of the Prophet) with the Ka'ba in Mecca Below, Page from an Unidentified Manuscript
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931748/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Street wall editable mockup
Street wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView license
Rama Battling The Titans, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Rama Battling The Titans, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932180/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507886/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Prince Vessantara Gives Away His White Elephant, Scene from Vessantara Jataka on Generosity
Prince Vessantara Gives Away His White Elephant, Scene from Vessantara Jataka on Generosity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931633/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563932/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Arjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…
Arjuna Kicks Babhruvahana on the Chest for His Unheroic Act (recto), Babhruvahana Surrenders the Sacrificial Horse…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931632/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
Fight of the Mongoose and the Serpent Armies (recto), Babhruvahana and the Mongoose Fight the Serpents (verso), Scenes from…
Fight of the Mongoose and the Serpent Armies (recto), Babhruvahana and the Mongoose Fight the Serpents (verso), Scenes from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931993/image-background-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10349556/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
Watercolor floral balcony, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203003/watercolor-floral-balcony-editable-remix-designView license
Shaiva Scroll
Shaiva Scroll
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931882/shaiva-scrollFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
Aesthetic vintage woman black background, editable art deco border design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513390/aesthetic-vintage-woman-black-background-editable-art-deco-border-designView license
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932155/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Durga Being Worshipped by Two Devotees
Durga Being Worshipped by Two Devotees
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037938/durga-being-worshipped-two-devoteesFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Victorian women background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740290/victorian-women-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shiva Enthroned
Shiva Enthroned
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038027/shiva-enthronedFree Image from public domain license