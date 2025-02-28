Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImageshahnamacartoonbookpatternpersonartwatercolourcollageA King Enthroned on a Terrace, Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 711 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1949 x 3288 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarChildren's book cover template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView licenseGujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507889/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseThe Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563367/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseOffended Radha, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932183/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563388/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseRadha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511529/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseThe Month of Bhadon (August-September), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933032/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563373/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseShiva Enthronedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038027/shiva-enthronedFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Salomé, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511550/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-applianceView licenseReturn of the Errant Lover, Folio from an Amaru Shataka (Hundred Stanzas of Amaru)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932171/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseReading club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFarm & kids book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14368885/farm-kids-book-cover-templateView licenseThe Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in Jesus Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292081/trust-jesus-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHappy woman png element, editable gay pride collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681947/happy-woman-png-element-editable-gay-pride-collage-remixView licenseEnthroned Jina Rishabhanatha (Adinatha) in Heaven (recto); Text (verso); Folio from a Kalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037845/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseGerman language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403682/german-language-book-cover-templateView licenseDurga Being Worshipped by Two Devoteeshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037938/durga-being-worshipped-two-devoteesFree Image from public domain licenseChinese language book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView licenseMalati Receives a Visitor, Folio from a Malati-Madhava series by Bhagvan Dashttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931631/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9323988/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseThe Heroine with Her Devoted Lover (Parakiya Svadhina Patika), Folio from a Rasamanjari (A Posy of Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931195/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11441726/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseRadha's Hidden Endeavors That Indicate Her Preoccupation with Love (Prachanna Chesta), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932179/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor people collage remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473920/editable-watercolor-people-collage-remixView licenseAlbum of Paintings and Calligraphyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932465/album-paintings-and-calligraphyFree Image from public domain licenseBook sale Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505727/book-sale-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseThank you poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12721407/thank-you-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseFirdawsi Receiving Wages in a Bathhouse, Page from a Manuscript of the Shahnama (Book of Kings) of Firdawsihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038702/image-frame-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor people collage remix, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11447855/watercolor-people-collage-remix-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseScenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor people collage remix, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473945/watercolor-people-collage-remix-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseKalpasutra (Book of Sacred Precepts) Manuscripthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924164/kalpasutra-book-sacred-precepts-manuscriptFree Image from public domain license