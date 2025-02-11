Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagekrishnalord krishnafrescodemonancient asian paintingspuranacartoonfaceKrishna Kills the Crane Demon, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 893 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3048 x 2268 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKrishnashtami festival Facebook poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView licenseKrishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932508/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHindu gods Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView licenseKrishna Kills the Ogress Putana, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037828/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKrishnashtami Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView licenseScenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain licenseHappy Navratri poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama Play with Gopas, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) (recto), Text (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932152/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseDemon lord spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663798/demon-lord-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseIndra Paying Homage to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037869/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFighting a devil fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663453/fighting-devil-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKrishna Kills The Tornado Demon Trinavarta, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932510/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDemon lord spooky halloween remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663740/demon-lord-spooky-halloween-remix-editable-designView licenseKrishna Receives the Sacred Thread and Returns his Preceptor Sandipani's Son, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037859/image-person-art-horseFree Image from public domain licenseScary monster attack fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663361/scary-monster-attack-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseBrahma Salutes Krishna (recto); Text (verso); Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932067/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseHinduism story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459438/hinduism-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseSudama Offers a Garland to Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038067/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715273/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView licenseKrishna Making Kubja Beautiful, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932236/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseDemonology course poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443634/demonology-course-poster-templateView licenseHiranyakasipu About to Decapitate Prahlada, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931636/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseIndian culture poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKrishna Abducts Mitravinda, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933018/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain licenseHindu deities blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791460/hindu-deities-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseScene with Bovines and Demons (verso), Page of Calligraphy (recto), Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924024/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEvil monster, slide icon png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519431/evil-monster-slide-icon-png-editable-designView licenseKrishna Slays Bakasura, the Crane Demon: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu)), Indiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183768/image-insense-poster-indian-godFree Image from public domain licenseEvil monster, slide icon, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736204/evil-monster-slide-icon-editable-designView licenseKrishna Quelling the Serpent King Kaliya, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932289/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage hairstyles poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12682778/vintage-hairstyles-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScenes from the Story of Narakasura, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932370/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEvil monster, slide icon, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957777/evil-monster-slide-icon-editable-designView licensefigure with short black hair and blue skin at center, wearing red striped loincloth, anklets, bracelets and armlets, and…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7653818/image-vintage-art-treesFree Image from public domain licenseEvil monster, slide icon png, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11957781/evil-monster-slide-icon-png-editable-designView licenseProcession with Elephants and Horses, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922662/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license