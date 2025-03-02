Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageminiature paintingragaanimal illustration patternragamala paintingvintage illustration birdsfrescogold patternvintage garlandDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 852 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2033 x 2863 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2033 x 2863 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPNG vintage parrot and gray red tailed parrot illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253839/png-animal-birds-blueView licenseVasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038711/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBird sanctuary Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574373/bird-sanctuary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932285/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage exotic bird illustration remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView licenseKanhra Ragini, Third Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9286990/image-animal-face-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFlying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042248/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseDesavarati Ragini, Fifth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932900/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042182/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseMegha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold birds illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888383/gold-birds-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licenseRaga Dipak, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020609/raga-dipak-page-from-jaipur-ragamala-setFree Image from public domain licenseVintage botanical bird patterned backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568350/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView licenseAsavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932773/image-face-border-plantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736541/vintage-crane-bird-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView licenseGujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927251/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseMalkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018045/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042243/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView licenseShri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932270/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseJaladhara Ragaputra, Son of Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932515/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView licenseSindhu Ragaputra, Son of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932292/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold wild animals illustration editable sticker sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888392/gold-wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView licenseBhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932235/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11565050/vintage-crane-bird-iphone-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView licenseMalkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932155/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird background, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559804/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView licenseMalashri Ragini, Third Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) by Nisaruddinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird background, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736531/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView licenseVaradi Ragini, Fourth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932906/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736560/vintage-crane-bird-iphone-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView licenseGauri Ragini, First Wife of Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037937/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11566040/vintage-crane-bird-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView licenseMegha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037761/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage crane bird background, editable gold framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736491/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView licenseShankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license