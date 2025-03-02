rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Save
Edit Image
miniature paintingragaanimal illustration patternragamala paintingvintage illustration birdsfrescogold patternvintage garland
PNG vintage parrot and gray red tailed parrot illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by…
PNG vintage parrot and gray red tailed parrot illustration, ripped paper mockup element, transparent background. Remixed by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253839/png-animal-birds-blueView license
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038711/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
PNG ripped paper mockup element, bird and strawberry vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9253948/png-animal-bird-and-strawberryView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Bird sanctuary Instagram post template, editable text
Bird sanctuary Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574373/bird-sanctuary-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932285/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage exotic bird illustration remix set
Editable vintage exotic bird illustration remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12728338/editable-vintage-exotic-bird-illustration-remix-setView license
Kanhra Ragini, Third Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Kanhra Ragini, Third Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9286990/image-animal-face-patternFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane computer wallpaper, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042248/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Desavarati Ragini, Fifth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Desavarati Ragini, Fifth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932900/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042182/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold birds illustration editable sticker set
Gold birds illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888383/gold-birds-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Raga Dipak, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Set
Raga Dipak, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020609/raga-dipak-page-from-jaipur-ragamala-setFree Image from public domain license
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
Vintage botanical bird patterned background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8568350/vintage-botanical-bird-patterned-backgroundView license
Asavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Asavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932773/image-face-border-plantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736541/vintage-crane-bird-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView license
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8927251/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018045/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
Flying Japanese crane background, traditional animal illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042243/png-aesthetic-animal-asianView license
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932270/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView license
Jaladhara Ragaputra, Son of Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Jaladhara Ragaputra, Son of Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932515/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival Instagram post template
Hanami festival Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460727/hanami-festival-instagram-post-templateView license
Sindhu Ragaputra, Son of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Sindhu Ragaputra, Son of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932292/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
Gold wild animals illustration editable sticker set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888392/gold-wild-animals-illustration-editable-sticker-setView license
Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932235/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11565050/vintage-crane-bird-iphone-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView license
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932155/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11559804/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView license
Malashri Ragini, Third Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) by Nisaruddin
Malashri Ragini, Third Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) by Nisaruddin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736531/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView license
Varadi Ragini, Fourth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Varadi Ragini, Fourth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932906/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird iPhone wallpaper, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736560/vintage-crane-bird-iphone-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView license
Gauri Ragini, First Wife of Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gauri Ragini, First Wife of Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037937/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird HD wallpaper, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11566040/vintage-crane-bird-wallpaper-editable-gold-frameView license
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037761/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
Vintage crane bird background, editable gold frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11736491/vintage-crane-bird-background-editable-gold-frameView license
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license