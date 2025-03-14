Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage stamps public domainminiature paintingcartoonfacebookpersonartwatercolourReturn of the Errant Lover, Folio from an Amaru Shataka (Hundred Stanzas of Amaru)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 800 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2190 x 3286 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFlower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licensePleasure at the Lover's Arrival, Folio from a Satsai (Seven Hundred Verses) of Matiram (1617-1716)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932164/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseBooks poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13053177/books-poster-templateView licenseJacob's Deceit by Rudolf von Emshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252579/jacobs-deceit-rudolf-von-emsFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496130/content-creator-poster-templateView licenseRadha's Hidden Endeavors That Indicate Her Preoccupation with Love (Prachanna Chesta), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932179/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496134/content-creator-facebook-story-templateView licenseSaint Matthew by Master of Jacques of Luxembourghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252001/saint-matthew-master-jacques-luxembourgFree Image from public domain licenseContent creator blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14496140/content-creator-blog-banner-templateView licenseThe Story of the Two Men and the Two Shrines by Hans Schilling and Diebold Lauberhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252261/image-cartoon-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseCute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991853/cute-watercolor-vintage-cupid-isolated-element-setView licenseKrishna Watches a Juggler, from a copy of the Seven Hundred Verses (Sat Sai) of Biharihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947775/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseGolf courses poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027414/golf-courses-poster-templateView licenseThe Heroine with Her Devoted Lover (Parakiya Svadhina Patika), Folio from a Rasamanjari (A Posy of Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931195/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage books blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14734910/vintage-books-blog-banner-templateView licenseSaint Adrian Armed with a Sword and an Anvil by Master of Jacques of Luxembourghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252628/saint-adrian-armed-with-sword-and-anvil-master-jacques-luxembourgFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView licenseThe Adoration of the Magihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250657/the-adoration-the-magiFree Image from public domain licenseNew video Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14051164/new-video-facebook-post-templateView licenseThe Catching of Quails by Rudolf von Emshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250988/the-catching-quails-rudolf-von-emsFree Image from public domain license3D confused man at work editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464810/confused-man-work-editable-remixView licenseDisembarking from the Ark; The Sacrifice of Noah with God the Father in Majesty by Rudolf von Emshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14251601/image-paper-cartoon-faceFree Image from public domain licenseGolf club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597405/golf-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseJanuary Calendar Page; Feasting; Aquariushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14259220/january-calendar-page-feasting-aquariusFree Image from public domain licenseGolf tournament Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596821/golf-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Crucifixionhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252017/the-crucifixionFree Image from public domain licensePrivate golf course poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027289/private-golf-course-poster-templateView licenseRadha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage book sale Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12617342/vintage-book-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseBorder with a Captured Prophet before a Prince or King by Simon Beninghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14258475/border-with-captured-prophet-before-prince-king-simon-beningFree Image from public domain licenseLittle boy reading book, education editable collage. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9341769/little-boy-reading-book-education-editable-collage-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMass for the Dead by Master of the Harvard Hannibalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14251201/mass-for-the-dead-master-the-harvard-hannibalFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseGujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe God of Love Aiming an Arrow at the Loverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252368/the-god-love-aiming-arrow-the-loverFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Temple of God with the Tabernacle in the Skyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14245443/the-temple-god-with-the-tabernacle-the-skyFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor young women reading books, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView licenseHamir Receives Mehma, Folio from a Hamir Hathhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932272/hamir-receives-mehma-folio-from-hamir-hathFree Image from public domain license