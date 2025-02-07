Edit ImageCrop23SaveSaveEdit Imagefloral bordervintage borderornate borderdictionaryborderborders and framesornamental borderframeBorder from a Farhang-i Jahangiri (Jahangir's Dictionary)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 799 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1870 x 2808 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 1870 x 2808 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarArt & History class poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475063/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseBorder from a Farhang-i Jahangiri (Jahangir's Dictionary)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9286949/border-from-farhang-i-jahangiri-jahangirs-dictionaryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art nouveau picture frame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15229610/editable-art-nouveau-picture-frame-design-element-setView licenseIntricate floral ornate vintage framehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004540/image-background-paper-frameView licenseEditable art nouveau picture frame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15196331/editable-art-nouveau-picture-frame-design-element-setView licensePrince at Rest by Miskinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037975/prince-rest-miskinFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage floral divider ornament design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15701509/editable-vintage-floral-divider-ornament-design-element-setView licenseBorder from a Farhang-i Jahangiri (Jahangir's Dictionary)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9286930/border-from-farhang-i-jahangiri-jahangirs-dictionaryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Vintage flower ornament design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310564/editable-vintage-flower-ornament-design-element-setView licenseFaridun Strikes Zahhak, Folio from a Shahnama (Book of Kings) by Bishandas and Inayd Inayathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038753/image-borders-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art nouveau picture frame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15196264/editable-art-nouveau-picture-frame-design-element-setView licenseRechthoekig veld met in het midden een rozet (c. 1700 - c. 1725) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792901/rechthoekig-veld-met-het-midden-een-rozet-c-1700-1725-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage flower ornament divider design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15197582/editable-vintage-flower-ornament-divider-design-element-setView licensePNG Islamic ornament frame backgrounds pattern architecture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13048413/png-background-borderView licenseVintage frame, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381639/vintage-frame-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseA Prince (Recto); Page of Calligraphy (Verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932787/prince-recto-page-calligraphy-versoFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art nouveau picture frame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15195722/editable-art-nouveau-picture-frame-design-element-setView licensePatroon van ruitvormige vlakken met bloemen (1631 - 1686) by Jacques Vauquerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13786293/patroon-van-ruitvormige-vlakken-met-bloemen-1631-1686-jacques-vauquerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable art nouveau picture frame design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15196073/editable-art-nouveau-picture-frame-design-element-setView licenseA Flower Studyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931659/flower-studyFree Image from public domain licenseSauvignon blanc label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854032/sauvignon-blanc-label-templateView licenseBandontwerp met gestileerde bloemen (c. 1890 - c. 1930) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13737544/bandontwerp-met-gestileerde-bloemen-c-1890-1930-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseWedding invite template, aesthetic editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281431/wedding-invite-template-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseIslamic ornament frame backgrounds pattern architecture.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13004481/image-background-frame-artView licenseElegant floral vintage frame, editable design element remix sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381400/elegant-floral-vintage-frame-editable-design-element-remix-setView licenseDrawing; Probably a Design for a Textilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038408/drawing-probably-design-for-textileFree Image from public domain licenseBrown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8695553/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseOrnament (1763 - 1833) by Jordanus Hoorn and anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13787631/ornament-1763-1833-jordanus-hoorn-and-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseSnake venom poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475061/snake-venom-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licensePaneelvulling met herrijzende feniks (1683 - 1733) by Bernard Picarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13737523/paneelvulling-met-herrijzende-feniks-1683-1733-bernard-picartFree Image from public domain licenseBrown luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626324/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseOntwerp voor decoraties op een muur (1600 - 1699) by Jacob van Campen, anonymous and Artus Quellinushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13781085/image-texture-paper-frameFree Image from public domain licenseGreen luxury frame background, flower border design, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686482/png-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseWensbrief met bloemen en putti (c. 1780 - c. 1899) by anonymous and anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13738465/wensbrief-met-bloemen-putti-c-1780-1899-anonymous-and-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseGothic vampire tutorial poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21475066/gothic-vampire-tutorial-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseTwee boven elkaar geplaatste spiegellijsten met gevleugelde vrouwenbustes en maskers (c. 1710 - c. 1740) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13791172/image-paper-frame-artFree Image from public domain licensePinot noir label templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854037/pinot-noir-label-templateView licenseOntwerp voor behangschildering (c. 1752 - c. 1819) by Jurriaan Andriessenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13781026/ontwerp-voor-behangschildering-c-1752-1819-jurriaan-andriessenFree Image from public domain licenseGolden frame with colorful leaves background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209249/golden-frame-with-colorful-leaves-background-editable-designView licenseOntwerp voor een met edelstenen bezette boekband (c. 1845 - c. 1860) by Frédéric Jules Rudolphihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13794470/image-paper-face-frameFree Image from public domain license