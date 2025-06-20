rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Milkmaids on the Riverbank, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Save
Edit Image
miniatures paintingsfacepersonartwatercolourvintagepublic domainillustration
Golf courses poster template
Golf courses poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027414/golf-courses-poster-templateView license
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Private golf course poster template
Private golf course poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027289/private-golf-course-poster-templateView license
Krishna and Radha Meeting at the Time of the Fearful Event, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Krishna and Radha Meeting at the Time of the Fearful Event, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932237/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599265/golf-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Radhika's Manifest Agitation (Prakasha Udvaiga), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights) by Sahibdin
Radhika's Manifest Agitation (Prakasha Udvaiga), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights) by Sahibdin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038451/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
Beautiful spring park editable mixed media, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13088232/beautiful-spring-park-editable-mixed-media-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
The Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Offended Radha, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Offended Radha, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932183/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Radha's Confidante Meets with Krishna (Arudhayauvana Madhya), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Radha's Confidante Meets with Krishna (Arudhayauvana Madhya), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037940/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Radha's Hidden Endeavors That Indicate Her Preoccupation with Love (Prachanna Chesta), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The…
Radha's Hidden Endeavors That Indicate Her Preoccupation with Love (Prachanna Chesta), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932179/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Radhika's Manifest Small Arrogance (Prakasha Laghumana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Radhika's Manifest Small Arrogance (Prakasha Laghumana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038327/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932265/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element set
Cute watercolor vintage cupid isolated element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991853/cute-watercolor-vintage-cupid-isolated-element-setView license
Babhruvahana Leaving the Netherworld with the Elixir (recto), Babhruvahana Hands Over the Elixir to Krishna to Resurrect…
Babhruvahana Leaving the Netherworld with the Elixir (recto), Babhruvahana Hands Over the Elixir to Krishna to Resurrect…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038020/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic woman line art background
Aesthetic woman line art background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8513085/aesthetic-woman-line-art-backgroundView license
Abhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
Abhimanyu Greets his Mother by Touching her Feet, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Subhadra Tells Abhimanyu that his Engagement to Vatsala has been Annulled, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
Subhadra Tells Abhimanyu that his Engagement to Vatsala has been Annulled, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Vrishaketu and His New Bride Travel to Hastinapura, Led by Bhima, Scene from the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a…
Vrishaketu and His New Bride Travel to Hastinapura, Led by Bhima, Scene from the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931482/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView license
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView license
Return of the Errant Lover, Folio from an Amaru Shataka (Hundred Stanzas of Amaru)
Return of the Errant Lover, Folio from an Amaru Shataka (Hundred Stanzas of Amaru)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932171/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
Editable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView license
Rama and Lakshmana at Conference with Sugriva, the Simian King, and Companions, Scene from the Story of the Burning of…
Rama and Lakshmana at Conference with Sugriva, the Simian King, and Companions, Scene from the Story of the Burning of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931286/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage coach mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10888184/watercolor-vintage-coach-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable design
Vintage cherubs digital marketing collage remix editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632585/vintage-cherubs-digital-marketing-collage-remix-editable-designView license
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license