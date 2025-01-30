rawpixel
Ravana Receiving the Pashupata Weapon from Shiva
Shiva Enthroned
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038027/shiva-enthronedFree Image from public domain license
Shiva doodt Yama met zijn drietand (1810 - 1830) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13793703/shiva-doodt-yama-met-zijn-drietand-1810-1830-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Hamir Receives Mehma, Folio from a Hamir Hath
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932272/hamir-receives-mehma-folio-from-hamir-hathFree Image from public domain license
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sidh Sen (reigned 1684-1727) Dressed as Shiva
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932926/sidh-sen-reigned-1684-1727-dressed-shivaFree Image from public domain license
The Heavenly Audience of Shiva and Parvati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931812/the-heavenly-audience-shiva-and-parvatiFree Image from public domain license
Kamsa Receiving His Minister, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932166/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Maharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037820/image-face-tiger-personFree Image from public domain license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Shiva, Vishnu, and Brahma Adoring Kali
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018145/shiva-vishnu-and-brahma-adoring-kaliFree Image from public domain license
A Jain Monk Preaching
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain license
Shiva and Parvati
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037830/shiva-and-parvatiFree Image from public domain license
Scenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain license
Shiva Performing the Dance of Bliss while Vishnu and Brahma Provide Musical Accompaniment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933097/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Kama Shoots a Love Arrow at Shiva, from a copy of the Song of Gauri (Gita-Gauri)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946528/image-arrow-paper-cartoonFree Image from public domain license
Khusraw Celebrating after Killing the Dragon, Page from a Manuscript of the Khamsa (Quintet) of Nizami
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932473/image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain license
Rama Visits Bharadvaja's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933016/image-background-face-cowFree Image from public domain license
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018045/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license