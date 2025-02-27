Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagefrescomaharajaminiature paintingsfresco paintinggiraffe drawingcartoonanimalfaceMaharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 976 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2245 x 2760 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGolf courses poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027414/golf-courses-poster-templateView licenseVatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePrivate golf course poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027289/private-golf-course-poster-templateView licenseGujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGolf tournament Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599265/golf-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMarch calendar 2024 mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14771915/march-calendar-2024-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseA Jain Monk Preachinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildlife background, drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694570/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView licenseThe Pietàhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265241/the-pietaFree Image from public domain licenseWildlife globe background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12698440/wildlife-globe-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildlife background, drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8683643/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView licenseSaint Matthew by Bedford Masterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250912/saint-matthew-bedford-masterFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cute animal illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15388181/editable-cute-animal-illustration-design-element-setView licenseShiva Enthronedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038027/shiva-enthronedFree Image from public domain licenseHand-drawn cheetah sticker, editable wildlife element remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440990/hand-drawn-cheetah-sticker-editable-wildlife-element-remixView licenseIndependent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932540/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCountry club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599254/country-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCharles the Bold Presented by Saint George by Lieven van Lathemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14265480/charles-the-bold-presented-saint-george-lieven-van-lathemFree Image from public domain licenseEditable cute animal illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15396695/editable-cute-animal-illustration-design-element-setView licenseRadha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildlife background, drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8694583/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView licenseSaint Eutrope Healing a Person by Lieven van Lathemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248166/saint-eutrope-healing-person-lieven-van-lathemFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic wildlife background, drawing designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8684152/aesthetic-wildlife-background-drawing-designView licenseRagini Desavaradi, Page from a Jaipur Ragamala Sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948902/ragini-desavaradi-page-from-jaipur-ragamala-setFree Image from public domain licenseVintage zebra frame png, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767455/vintage-zebra-frame-png-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVrishaketu and His New Bride Travel to Hastinapura, Led by Bhima, Scene from the Story of Babhruvahana, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931482/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCute wild animals, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505386/cute-wild-animals-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseThe Infant Krishna Spirited Away by Vasudev, from a copy of the Dispersed Bhagavat Puranahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8947382/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseStop poaching Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645211/stop-poaching-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Heavenly Audience of Shiva and Parvatihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931812/the-heavenly-audience-shiva-and-parvatiFree Image from public domain licenseKenya safari Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645212/kenya-safari-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licensePentecosthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252289/pentecostFree Image from public domain licenseThanksgiving dinner Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596926/thanksgiving-dinner-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVorstelijk paar in paleis (1810 - 1830) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13793760/vorstelijk-paar-paleis-1810-1830-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseCute wild animals png, watercolor illustration, editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12510818/cute-wild-animals-png-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView licenseEuropean Banquet Scene (or The Marriage Feast at Cana?) by Mughalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8946372/european-banquet-scene-or-the-marriage-feast-cana-mughalFree Image from public domain licenseHello December Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597196/hello-december-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license