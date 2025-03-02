rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kabuki Theatre Kawarazakiza by Utagawa Hiroshige
Save
Edit Image
utagawa hiroshigeukiyo-e kabukijapanese artworktheatre posterjapanese postervintage posterold advertisementold illustration group of people
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7849264/japanese-theater-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Nakamuraza Kabuki Theatre by Utagawa Hiroshige
Nakamuraza Kabuki Theatre by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931822/nakamuraza-kabuki-theatre-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese theater Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7826688/japanese-theater-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
View of the Kabuki Theaters at Sakai-cho on Opening Day of the New Season (Sakai-cho Shibai no Zu), from the series, "Toto…
View of the Kabuki Theaters at Sakai-cho on Opening Day of the New Season (Sakai-cho Shibai no Zu), from the series, "Toto…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330030/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japanese theater Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7850292/japanese-theater-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Head portrait, view from Shountei(?) (01/1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Toyokuni III
Head portrait, view from Shountei(?) (01/1853 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157798/image-background-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Japanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Japanese theater blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7847663/japanese-theater-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView license
Ryōgoku Bridge and the Great Riverbank by Utagawa Hiroshige
Ryōgoku Bridge and the Great Riverbank by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299156/ryogoku-bridge-and-the-great-riverbank-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8930728/png-animals-antique-artView license
Chi Brigade, Tenth Group, Theater District in Saruwaka: Actor Ichikawa Ebizô V as the Old Woman of the Lonely House by…
Chi Brigade, Tenth Group, Theater District in Saruwaka: Actor Ichikawa Ebizô V as the Old Woman of the Lonely House by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931458/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670399/japanese-woman-fuji-mount-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Zōjōji Pagoda and Akabane by Utagawa Hiroshige
Zōjōji Pagoda and Akabane by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932082/zojoji-pagoda-and-akabane-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese village ink art background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670235/japanese-village-ink-art-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Naitō Shinjuku, Yotsuya by Utagawa Hiroshige
Naitō Shinjuku, Yotsuya by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932782/naito-shinjuku-yotsuya-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Minakuchi by Utagawa Hiroshige
Minakuchi by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931521/minakuchi-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly poster template
Butterfly poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13288257/butterfly-poster-templateView license
Decorations for Season-opening Kabuki Performances at Saruwakamachi by Utagawa Hiroshige
Decorations for Season-opening Kabuki Performances at Saruwakamachi by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931559/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
Hokusai's running horse, Japanese ink animal illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662811/hokusais-running-horse-japanese-ink-animal-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Ganryūjima by Utagawa Hiroshige
Ganryūjima by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931301/ganryujima-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
Oriental Japanese seafood illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701564/oriental-japanese-seafood-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Akugenda Yoshihira and Uji no Hashihime no jo (1811-1832 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
Akugenda Yoshihira and Uji no Hashihime no jo (1811-1832 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III and Sanoki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157476/image-book-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
Beauty brand ad poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11727518/beauty-brand-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Kabuki Theaters in Nichōmachi by Utagawa Hiroshige
Kabuki Theaters in Nichōmachi by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932015/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView license
Minakuchi by Utagawa Hiroshige
Minakuchi by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931219/minakuchi-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11374273/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Kokin haiyu nigao daizen (1863 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Kokin haiyu nigao daizen (1863 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142675/kokin-haiyu-nigao-daizen-1863-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
True View of Kasumigaseki by Utagawa Hiroshige
True View of Kasumigaseki by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931534/true-view-kasumigaseki-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Japan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Japan expo Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7859849/japan-expo-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
The Night Attack, Part 4: The Withdrawal by Utagawa Hiroshige
The Night Attack, Part 4: The Withdrawal by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931511/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Ripped paper png mockup element, Japanese frogs transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9232799/png-animal-customizable-cut-outView license
Mitate Sanko no Uchi (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
Mitate Sanko no Uchi (1858 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142561/mitate-sanko-uchi-1858-late-edo-utagawa-toyokuni-iiiFree Image from public domain license
70% sale poster template, editable text and design
70% sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11585641/70percent-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Cherry Blossom Time at Nakanochō in the Yoshiwara by Utagawa Hiroshige
Cherry Blossom Time at Nakanochō in the Yoshiwara by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931880/image-people-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Seafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725077/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Act VII: Blind Man's Buff by Utagawa Hiroshige
Act VII: Blind Man's Buff by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931232/act-vii-blind-mans-buff-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Wabi sabi editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8035806/wabi-sabi-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView license
Edo Murasaki Gojuyon-cho (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Kunisato and Moriya Jihei
Edo Murasaki Gojuyon-cho (1852 (late Edo)) by Utagawa Toyokuni III, Kunisato and Moriya Jihei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10142325/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license