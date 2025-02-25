Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imagefacemoonpatternpersonartmanjapanese artvintageMoon Reflected in the Rice Fields at Sarashina in Shinano Province by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 1200 x 582 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3212 x 1557 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3212 x 1557 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665060/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseChiryū by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932041/chiryu-utagawa-kunisada-and-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseAsian samurai warrior fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12665058/asian-samurai-warrior-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseKyoto: the End by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931363/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899618/seafood-restaurant-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe Ancient Custom of Attacking the Concubine by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932192/image-background-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseScience expo Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640276/science-expo-instagram-post-templateView licenseNumazu, Odawara, Mishima, and Hakone by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931342/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7872074/seafood-restaurant-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseWada Yoshimori's Feast by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931250/wada-yoshimoris-feast-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseBook club Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14639894/book-club-instagram-post-templateView licenseCherry Blossoms on the Jewel River Embankment by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932032/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable men's t-shirt mockup, Summer fashion designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12778545/editable-mens-t-shirt-mockup-summer-fashion-designView licenseView of Nihonbashi Tori-itchome (Nihonbashi Tori-itchome ryakuzu), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949539/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11546555/learn-japanese-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseYoshida, Tennō Festival on the Fifteenth Day of the Sixth Month by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931215/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7954135/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseThe Actor Sawamura Tosshō II as Ashikaga Yorikane by Toyohara Kunichikahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932502/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese fisherman background, man catching a fish design, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7953926/png-aesthetic-animal-backgroundView licenseMinamoto no Shigeyuki; Koshimoto Okiku by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931459/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseProper by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931766/proper-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899310/seafood-restaurant-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseIchikawa Danjūrō IX as Masashibō Benkei in Kanjinchō by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931182/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116529/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseFashionable Genji at Suma by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931823/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7899857/seafood-restaurant-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseOsayo and Genta by Utagawa Kuniyoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931903/osayo-and-genta-utagawa-kuniyoshiFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseKyōgen Scene by Yokoyama Kazanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931225/kyogen-scene-yokoyama-kazanFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseYui by Utagawa Kunisada and Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931370/yui-utagawa-kunisada-and-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain licenseFamily timehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914150/family-timeView licenseCeremony Unveiling the Icon at Benzaiten, Enoshima by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922732/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9822882/grand-opening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseFujiwara no Tokihira and Toneri Matsuōmaru from the Play Sugawara Denjū Tenarai Kagami by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931323/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLearn Japanese Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10176599/learn-japanese-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931209/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese haiku editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7908321/japanese-haiku-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseKameyama: Woman Dreaming of Omatsu, Gennojō, and Sodesuke by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931850/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license