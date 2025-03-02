rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
The Osaka Actors Sawamura Tanosuke III as Wakana hime and Nakamura Shikan IV as Toriyama Shūsaku by Utagawa Yoshiiku
Save
Edit Image
japanesejapanese artworkjapanese woman actorcartoonfacepatternpersonsports
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichiyama Shichizo I as Terute Hime in the play "Shuen Soga Omugaeshi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
The Actor Ichiyama Shichizo I as Terute Hime in the play "Shuen Soga Omugaeshi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043045/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Ichikawa Danzo III as Fuwa Banazemon in the Play Date Moyo Kumo ni Inazuma, Performed at the Morita Theater in the…
The Actor Ichikawa Danzo III as Fuwa Banazemon in the Play Date Moyo Kumo ni Inazuma, Performed at the Morita Theater in the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949923/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Victorian woman adventurer background, editable pastel blue frame, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier
Victorian woman adventurer background, editable pastel blue frame, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696483/png-adventurer-aesthetic-art-nouveauView license
The Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as Aigo no Waka (right), and Ichikawa Yaozo II as Hachio-maru Aratora (left), in the Play…
The Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as Aigo no Waka (right), and Ichikawa Yaozo II as Hachio-maru Aratora (left), in the Play…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039199/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Actors Sawamura Sôjûrô II as Shunkan and Azuma Tôzô II as Oyasu in “Outing to Pick Pine Seedlings on the Rat-Day of theNew…
Actors Sawamura Sôjûrô II as Shunkan and Azuma Tôzô II as Oyasu in “Outing to Pick Pine Seedlings on the Rat-Day of theNew…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020058/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Spirit of Joro-gumo (Harlot Spider) Disguised as the Maiko Tsumagiku (?), in the Play…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Spirit of Joro-gumo (Harlot Spider) Disguised as the Maiko Tsumagiku (?), in the Play…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019751/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
The Actor Ichimura Kakitsu in a Female Role Representing the Second Month by Utagawa Kunisada
The Actor Ichimura Kakitsu in a Female Role Representing the Second Month by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931272/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Woman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697498/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021506/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun ei
Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun ei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931206/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
The Actor Onoe Kikugorō III at Umemoto Teahouse by Utagawa Kunisada
The Actor Onoe Kikugorō III at Umemoto Teahouse by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931202/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Actor Segawa Kikunojô III as a Shirabyôshi Dancer in “The Maiden at Dôjô Temple” (“Musume Dôjô-ji”) by Katsukawa Shunsho
Actor Segawa Kikunojô III as a Shirabyôshi Dancer in “The Maiden at Dôjô Temple” (“Musume Dôjô-ji”) by Katsukawa Shunsho
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948629/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
Vintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672053/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
The Actors Sawamura Sōjurō and Arashi Shincha by Utagawa Kunisada
The Actors Sawamura Sōjurō and Arashi Shincha by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931399/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Koraiya: Ichikawa Komazo III, from the series "Portraits of Actors on Stage (Yakusha butai no sugata-e)" by Utagawa Toyokuni…
Koraiya: Ichikawa Komazo III, from the series "Portraits of Actors on Stage (Yakusha butai no sugata-e)" by Utagawa Toyokuni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030872/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Fit woman exercising, creative wellness editable remix
Fit woman exercising, creative wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209301/fit-woman-exercising-creative-wellness-editable-remixView license
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisada
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931209/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Actor Yoshizawa Iroha I as Princess Yosooi (Yosooi Hime) in the Play Kikujido Shuen no Iwaya, Performed at the Morita…
The Actor Yoshizawa Iroha I as Princess Yosooi (Yosooi Hime) in the Play Kikujido Shuen no Iwaya, Performed at the Morita…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948479/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697068/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Actors Nakamura Enjaku as Deshi Nitchō and Bandō Mitsugorō VI as Deshi Nichizō; Ichikawa Danzō VI as Taijin, actually…
Actors Nakamura Enjaku as Deshi Nitchō and Bandō Mitsugorō VI as Deshi Nichizō; Ichikawa Danzō VI as Taijin, actually…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931491/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Spring Flowers at their Height by Utagawa Kunisada
Spring Flowers at their Height by Utagawa Kunisada
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931732/image-face-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain license
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
Rearview of diverse people hugging each other
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912866/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931218/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fit woman exercising, creative wellness editable remix
Fit woman exercising, creative wellness editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209289/fit-woman-exercising-creative-wellness-editable-remixView license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Street-Walker Otsuyu in the Play Cho Chidori Wakayagi Soga, Performed at the Ichimura…
The Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Street-Walker Otsuyu in the Play Cho Chidori Wakayagi Soga, Performed at the Ichimura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945313/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Boxing night Instagram post template, editable text
Boxing night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379133/boxing-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Actors Iwai Hanshirô IV, Ichikawa Monnosuke II, and Sakata Hangorô III, in “Snowflakes: Raising the Standard at Izu” (“Mutsu…
Actors Iwai Hanshirô IV, Ichikawa Monnosuke II, and Sakata Hangorô III, in “Snowflakes: Raising the Standard at Izu” (“Mutsu…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011069/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686889/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Princess Sakura (Sakura Hime) in the Play Wada Sakamori Eiga Kagami, Performed at the Nakamura…
The Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Princess Sakura (Sakura Hime) in the Play Wada Sakamori Eiga Kagami, Performed at the Nakamura…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950524/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license