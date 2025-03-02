Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanesejapanese artworkjapanese woman actorcartoonfacepatternpersonsportsThe Osaka Actors Sawamura Tanosuke III as Wakana hime and Nakamura Shikan IV as Toriyama Shūsaku by Utagawa YoshiikuOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 805 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2173 x 3240 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichiyama Shichizo I as Terute Hime in the play "Shuen Soga Omugaeshi," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043045/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Ichikawa Danzo III as Fuwa Banazemon in the Play Date Moyo Kumo ni Inazuma, Performed at the Morita Theater in the…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8949923/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman adventurer background, editable pastel blue frame, remixed from the artwork of George Barbierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696483/png-adventurer-aesthetic-art-nouveauView licenseThe Actors Segawa Kikunojo III as Aigo no Waka (right), and Ichikawa Yaozo II as Hachio-maru Aratora (left), in the Play…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039199/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseActors Sawamura Sôjûrô II as Shunkan and Azuma Tôzô II as Oyasu in “Outing to Pick Pine Seedlings on the Rat-Day of theNew…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020058/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Spirit of Joro-gumo (Harlot Spider) Disguised as the Maiko Tsumagiku (?), in the Play…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9019751/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView licenseThe Actor Ichimura Kakitsu in a Female Role Representing the Second Month by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931272/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding umbrella background, Edward Penfield-inspired vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697498/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView licenseThe actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Mashiba Hisatsugu by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9021506/image-cartoon-person-birdFree Image from public domain licenseWoman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSegawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun eihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931206/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8479045/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseThe Actor Onoe Kikugorō III at Umemoto Teahouse by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931202/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8632576/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseActor Segawa Kikunojô III as a Shirabyôshi Dancer in “The Maiden at Dôjô Temple” (“Musume Dôjô-ji”) by Katsukawa Shunshohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948629/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage women's fashion sticker, remixed from the artwork of George Barbier, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8672053/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView licenseThe Actors Sawamura Sōjurō and Arashi Shincha by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931399/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseKoraiya: Ichikawa Komazo III, from the series "Portraits of Actors on Stage (Yakusha butai no sugata-e)" by Utagawa Toyokuni…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030872/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseFit woman exercising, creative wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209301/fit-woman-exercising-creative-wellness-editable-remixView licenseThe Actor Bandō Hikosaburō as Ukiyo Inosuke in “Sekai ha Taira ume no kaomise” by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931209/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Actor Yoshizawa Iroha I as Princess Yosooi (Yosooi Hime) in the Play Kikujido Shuen no Iwaya, Performed at the Morita…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948479/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697068/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseActors Nakamura Enjaku as Deshi Nitchō and Bandō Mitsugorō VI as Deshi Nichizō; Ichikawa Danzō VI as Taijin, actually…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931491/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768332/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSpring Flowers at their Height by Utagawa Kunisadahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931732/image-face-flowers-plantFree Image from public domain licenseRearview of diverse people hugging each otherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912866/rearview-diverse-people-hugging-each-otherView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931218/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFit woman exercising, creative wellness editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10209289/fit-woman-exercising-creative-wellness-editable-remixView licenseThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as the Street-Walker Otsuyu in the Play Cho Chidori Wakayagi Soga, Performed at the Ichimura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945313/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseBoxing night Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12379133/boxing-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseActors Iwai Hanshirô IV, Ichikawa Monnosuke II, and Sakata Hangorô III, in “Snowflakes: Raising the Standard at Izu” (“Mutsu…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9011069/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686889/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView licenseThe Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Princess Sakura (Sakura Hime) in the Play Wada Sakamori Eiga Kagami, Performed at the Nakamura…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950524/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain license