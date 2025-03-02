rawpixel
Plum Blossoms under a Crescent Moon by Takada Keiho
Vintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670175/vintage-japanese-bird-and-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pair of Pheasants and Blossoming Plum Tree
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932094/pair-pheasants-and-blossoming-plum-treeFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Birds amid Plum and Bamboo by Geiai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922791/birds-amid-plum-and-bamboo-geiaiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670045/vintage-japanese-bird-and-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mount Fuji by Nakahara Nantenbō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932137/mount-fuji-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Peonies and Birds by Okamoto Shuki
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924027/peonies-and-birds-okamoto-shukiFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Beauty Admiring a Warbler on a Plum Tree by Tsukioka Settei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931329/image-face-paper-bordersFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Orchid by Ike Taiga
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924160/orchid-ike-taigaFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Eggplants by Haginobō Jōen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932031/eggplants-haginobo-joenFree Image from public domain license
Ohara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Kanzan and Jittoku by Shunso Shoju
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923515/kanzan-and-jittoku-shunso-shojuFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670721/spring-flower-fair-poster-template-editable-designView license
Landscape in the Style of Taiga by Totoki Baigai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931927/landscape-the-style-taiga-totoki-baigaiFree Image from public domain license
Hanami festival Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743764/hanami-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hotei Pointing at the Moon by Fūgai Ekun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931912/hotei-pointing-the-moon-fugai-ekunFree Image from public domain license
Spring flower fair Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745269/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Landscape by Yamaguchi Sekkei and Daiten Shōchū
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931181/landscape-yamaguchi-sekkei-and-daiten-shochuFree Image from public domain license
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView license
Moon, Pine and Maple by Katsushika Hokusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950522/moon-pine-and-maple-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain license
Spring fragrance poster template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670762/spring-fragrance-poster-template-editable-designView license
"Broken Ink" Landscape by Kusumi Morikage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923883/broken-ink-landscape-kusumi-morikageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Summer Landscape by Okada Hankō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931381/summer-landscape-okada-hankoFree Image from public domain license
Cherry blossom season Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView license
Mount Fuji by Yamaguchi Soken
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922515/mount-fuji-yamaguchi-sokenFree Image from public domain license
Japan poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517198/japan-poster-templateView license
Daruma by Nanzan Koryo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922758/daruma-nanzan-koryoFree Image from public domain license
Japan festival poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738152/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Camellias in Snow by Nakamura Hōchū
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931733/camellias-snow-nakamura-hochuFree Image from public domain license
Floral essence poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866083/floral-essence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Snow on Cypress with Full Moon by Suzuki Kiitsu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932813/snow-cypress-with-full-moon-suzuki-kiitsuFree Image from public domain license
Lunar New Year card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000993/lunar-new-year-card-templateView license
Standing prostitute wearing a kimono decorated with chrysanthemums and calligraphy. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650186/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year card template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13001019/chinese-new-year-card-templateView license
Night Heron and Willow with Crescent Moon by Watanabe Seitei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932078/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license