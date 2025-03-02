Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagemoonplum blossomcrescent moone ink art framejapanese flowers painting public domainjapanese blossom paintingjapan moonasian scroll paintingsPlum Blossoms under a Crescent Moon by Takada KeihoOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 403 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2009 x 5975 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2009 x 5975 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670175/vintage-japanese-bird-and-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePair of Pheasants and Blossoming Plum Treehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932094/pair-pheasants-and-blossoming-plum-treeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gold cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670167/vintage-gold-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBirds amid Plum and Bamboo by Geiaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922791/birds-amid-plum-and-bamboo-geiaiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese bird and flower illustration remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670045/vintage-japanese-bird-and-flower-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMount Fuji by Nakahara Nantenbōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932137/mount-fuji-nakahara-nantenboFree Image from public domain licenseVintage cranes, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670025/vintage-cranes-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePeonies and Birds by Okamoto Shukihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924027/peonies-and-birds-okamoto-shukiFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBeauty Admiring a Warbler on a Plum Tree by Tsukioka Setteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931329/image-face-paper-bordersFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOrchid by Ike Taigahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924160/orchid-ike-taigaFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670309/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEggplants by Haginobō Jōenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932031/eggplants-haginobo-joenFree Image from public domain licenseOhara Koson's peacocks background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670324/ohara-kosons-peacocks-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseKanzan and Jittoku by Shunso Shojuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923515/kanzan-and-jittoku-shunso-shojuFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670721/spring-flower-fair-poster-template-editable-designView licenseLandscape in the Style of Taiga by Totoki Baigaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931927/landscape-the-style-taiga-totoki-baigaiFree Image from public domain licenseHanami festival Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11743764/hanami-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseHotei Pointing at the Moon by Fūgai Ekunhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931912/hotei-pointing-the-moon-fugai-ekunFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11745269/spring-flower-fair-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape by Yamaguchi Sekkei and Daiten Shōchūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931181/landscape-yamaguchi-sekkei-and-daiten-shochuFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseMoon, Pine and Maple by Katsushika Hokusaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950522/moon-pine-and-maple-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring fragrance poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670762/spring-fragrance-poster-template-editable-designView license"Broken Ink" Landscape by Kusumi Morikagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923883/broken-ink-landscape-kusumi-morikageFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSummer Landscape by Okada Hankōhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931381/summer-landscape-okada-hankoFree Image from public domain licenseCherry blossom season Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14460690/cherry-blossom-season-instagram-post-templateView licenseMount Fuji by Yamaguchi Sokenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922515/mount-fuji-yamaguchi-sokenFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14517198/japan-poster-templateView licenseDaruma by Nanzan Koryohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922758/daruma-nanzan-koryoFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738152/japan-festival-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCamellias in Snow by Nakamura Hōchūhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931733/camellias-snow-nakamura-hochuFree Image from public domain licenseFloral essence poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866083/floral-essence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSnow on Cypress with Full Moon by Suzuki Kiitsuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932813/snow-cypress-with-full-moon-suzuki-kiitsuFree Image from public domain licenseLunar New Year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13000993/lunar-new-year-card-templateView licenseStanding prostitute wearing a kimono decorated with chrysanthemums and calligraphy. Original from the Minneapolis Institute…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650186/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseChinese new year card templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13001019/chinese-new-year-card-templateView licenseNight Heron and Willow with Crescent Moon by Watanabe Seiteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932078/image-moon-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license