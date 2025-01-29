rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Fragment of a Bizarre Silk
Save
Edit Image
textilefragmenttapestries arttapestry public domaingoldpatterns public domainvintage floral textilesfloral tapestry
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564381/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Textile Length with Pattern of Stylized Floral Meanders (Bizarre)
Textile Length with Pattern of Stylized Floral Meanders (Bizarre)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037676/image-white-background-artFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564385/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Cover
Cover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932895/coverFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563981/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Textile Length
Textile Length
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037798/textile-lengthFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254307/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Textile Panel
Textile Panel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038107/textile-panelFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564361/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Fragment (From Noh Costume)
Fragment (From Noh Costume)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9053062/fragment-from-noh-costumeFree Image from public domain license
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564338/png-accessory-arch-archedView license
Textile Cover
Textile Cover
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038779/textile-coverFree Image from public domain license
Vintage floral pattern, green background
Vintage floral pattern, green background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10196575/vintage-floral-pattern-green-backgroundView license
Cushion Cover (Kaoshi) with Flowers and Bats
Cushion Cover (Kaoshi) with Flowers and Bats
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932368/cushion-cover-kaoshi-with-flowers-and-batsFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602497/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Textile Length
Textile Length
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932896/textile-lengthFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217828/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Poncho with Musicians (Poncho con músicos) by Unidentified artist
Poncho with Musicians (Poncho con músicos) by Unidentified artist
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038773/image-white-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Section of a Velvet Floor Covering (çatma Nihale)
Section of a Velvet Floor Covering (çatma Nihale)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932214/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Textile Length
Textile Length
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800784/textile-lengthFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Art nouveau flower frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602175/png-absence-art-nouveauView license
Fragment
Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9049098/fragmentFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254575/png-background-beige-bloomView license
Zijden brokaat met een 'kantpatroon' (c. 1720) by anonymous
Zijden brokaat met een 'kantpatroon' (c. 1720) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13748734/zijden-brokaat-met-een-kantpatroon-c-1720-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254595/png-background-beige-bloomView license
Textile Panel with Neo-classical Design
Textile Panel with Neo-classical Design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018012/textile-panel-with-neo-classical-designFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254579/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Textile Fragment with Design of Rosettes in Ogival Framework
Textile Fragment with Design of Rosettes in Ogival Framework
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037955/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254597/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Textile
Textile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037785/textileFree Image from public domain license
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867517/png-art-blank-space-colorView license
Coverlet
Coverlet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038789/coverletFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral computer wallpaper, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254462/png-background-beige-blank-spaceView license
Fragment
Fragment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9052641/fragmentFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year poster template
Chinese new year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12960885/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Ceremonial Textile (Tampan)
Ceremonial Textile (Tampan)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038760/ceremonial-textile-tampanFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254463/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Quilt
Quilt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037689/quiltFree Image from public domain license