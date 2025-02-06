rawpixel
Woman's Petticoat
Chinese new year poster template
Woman's Petticoat
Chinese New Year sale Instagram post template, editable text
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Mountains, Snowflake Roundels, Wisteria, and Plants of the Four Seasons
Chinese new year Facebook story template
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Pine
Chinese new year Instagram post template
Textile Cover
Chinese new year blog banner template
Canopy or Cover. Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Floral tapestry mockup, editable design
Textile Length
Chinese New Year wish Instagram post template
Woman's Embroidered Skirt Front (Petticoat) by Philippe de Lasalle
Chinese new year party Instagram post template, editable text
Canopy or Cover
Tapestry mockup element, editable botanical design
Textile Length
Floral tapestry mockup element, customizable design
Quilt, 'Log Cabin (Barnraising Variation)'
Japanese pine tree border background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman's Ceremonial Skirt (Tapis)
Floral art nouveau frame background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cenotaph Cover
Scrapbook ideas blog banner template, editable text
Intricate floral pattern textile design
Customizable tapestry mockup, Hokusia's The Great Wave off Kanagawa pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Bed cover by Charles Francis Annesley Voysey, G P and J Baker Ltd and Liberty Co
Tapestry banner mockup, editable design
Quilt (Lap Robe) by Caroline Kountz Jones
Floral fragrance Instagram post template
Cushion Cover (Kaoshi) with Flowers and Bats
Minimal photo frame mockup, customizable home decor
Crazy Quilt
Natural beauty Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Coverlet
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Furnishing Textile
Natural beauty Instagram story template, editable social media design
Woman's Coordinates (Bodice, Petticoat, Train, Fancy Dress Bodice, Fancy Dress Collar (Whisk))
