rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
View of the interior of the Tomb of Saint Costanza, built by Constantine the Great, and erroneously called the Temple of…
Save
Edit Image
vintage churchbacchuspublic domain church illustrationarchinteriorgiovanni battista piranesipiranesiprayer vintage
Worship service Instagram post template
Worship service Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827496/worship-service-instagram-post-templateView license
Imaginary ancient temple designed in the style of those built in honor of the Goddess Vesta: in the center is the great…
Imaginary ancient temple designed in the style of those built in honor of the Goddess Vesta: in the center is the great…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038050/image-person-art-fireFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night poster template, editable text & design
Prayer night poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11640252/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Ancient Temple by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Ancient Temple by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037849/ancient-temple-giovanni-battista-piranesiFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
Prayer night Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484628/prayer-night-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A marble altar to Apollo. Etching by G.B. Piranesi, ca. 1770.
A marble altar to Apollo. Etching by G.B. Piranesi, ca. 1770.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13991650/marble-altar-apollo-etching-gb-piranesi-ca-1770Free Image from public domain license
Prayer night blog banner template, editable text
Prayer night blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484625/prayer-night-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A marble tripod. Etching by G.B. Piranesi, ca. 1770.
A marble tripod. Etching by G.B. Piranesi, ca. 1770.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13980581/marble-tripod-etching-gb-piranesi-ca-1770Free Image from public domain license
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable text
Prayer night Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12484624/prayer-night-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
View of the Temple of Bacchus, now the church of San Urbano, two miles distant from Rome, beyond the Porta San Sebastiano...…
View of the Temple of Bacchus, now the church of San Urbano, two miles distant from Rome, beyond the Porta San Sebastiano...…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038658/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
God is love Instagram post template
God is love Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13827480/god-love-instagram-post-templateView license
Gezicht op het interieur van de Sint-Pietersbasiliek te Vaticaanstad (1700 - 1799) by anonymous, anonymous and Giovanni…
Gezicht op het interieur van de Sint-Pietersbasiliek te Vaticaanstad (1700 - 1799) by anonymous, anonymous and Giovanni…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734824/image-dog-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Sunday Service poster template, editable text and design
Sunday Service poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710280/sunday-service-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Interieur van het Pantheon te Rome (1748 - 1778) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Interieur van het Pantheon te Rome (1748 - 1778) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13777747/image-paper-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
Prayer night poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12194971/prayer-night-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
The Pier with a Lamp by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
The Pier with a Lamp by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037966/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sunday Service Instagram story template, editable text
Sunday Service Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11208893/sunday-service-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Interieur van de Tempio della Tosse bij Tivoli (1748 - 1778) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Interieur van de Tempio della Tosse bij Tivoli (1748 - 1778) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13764969/image-paper-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Sunday Service Instagram post template, editable text
Sunday Service Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710278/sunday-service-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Aqua Virgo aqueduct, taking water from the Alban hills to the centre of the Rome: elevation and plan of the aqueduct…
The Aqua Virgo aqueduct, taking water from the Alban hills to the centre of the Rome: elevation and plan of the aqueduct…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14006651/image-cartoon-church-artFree Image from public domain license
Sunday Service blog banner template, editable text
Sunday Service blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710275/sunday-service-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Interieur van het Pantheon te Rome (1748 - 1778) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Interieur van het Pantheon te Rome (1748 - 1778) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13764854/image-paper-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Prayer Instagram post template
Prayer Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807797/prayer-instagram-post-templateView license
Interieur van de Tempio della Tosse bij Tivoli (1748 - 1778) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Interieur van de Tempio della Tosse bij Tivoli (1748 - 1778) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13777076/image-paper-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Love & universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14687175/love-universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Interieur van de Sint-Jan van Lateranen te Rome (1748 - 1778) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Interieur van de Sint-Jan van Lateranen te Rome (1748 - 1778) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13777973/image-paper-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
Universe quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686220/universe-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
The Grand Piazza by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
The Grand Piazza by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037951/the-grand-piazza-giovanni-battista-piranesiFree Image from public domain license
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
Love & universe quote, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001568/love-universe-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Plate 9: 'Colonnaded hall according to the custom of the ancient Romans, and niches adorned witn statues' (Sala all'uso…
Plate 9: 'Colonnaded hall according to the custom of the ancient Romans, and niches adorned witn statues' (Sala all'uso…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8148601/image-church-art-buildingFree Image from public domain license
Church worship service poster template
Church worship service poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14486887/church-worship-service-poster-templateView license
Gezicht op het interieur van de kerk Santa Costanza te Rome (1700 - 1799) by Beauvais and anonymous
Gezicht op het interieur van de kerk Santa Costanza te Rome (1700 - 1799) by Beauvais and anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13762777/image-paper-person-churchFree Image from public domain license
Worship Instagram post template
Worship Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825188/worship-instagram-post-templateView license
A marble vase placed on an urn. Etching by G.B. Piranesi, ca. 1770.
A marble vase placed on an urn. Etching by G.B. Piranesi, ca. 1770.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14013371/marble-vase-placed-urn-etching-gb-piranesi-ca-1770Free Image from public domain license
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
Prayer meeting poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10726598/prayer-meeting-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Pier with Chains by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
The Pier with Chains by Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038174/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Islamic architecture Instagram post template, editable text
Islamic architecture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539378/islamic-architecture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Temple of Bacchus - Interior. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Temple of Bacchus - Interior. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651918/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
Prayers poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11717651/prayers-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Interieur graftombe Arruntius familie (c. 1756 - c. 1757) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Giovanni Battista Piranesi
Interieur graftombe Arruntius familie (c. 1756 - c. 1757) by Giovanni Battista Piranesi and Giovanni Battista Piranesi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13777718/image-paper-person-churchFree Image from public domain license