Emperor Aurangzeb Carried on a Palanquin
Brick wall mockup, man walking on a street
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8475477/brick-wall-mockup-man-walking-streetView license
Marriage of Prince Aurangzeb in 1637: a) Emperor Shah Jahan and Prince Aurangzeb Meeting an Elder of the Bride's party; b)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923037/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Street wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12176405/street-wall-editable-mockupView license
A Jain Monk Preaching
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain license
Building wall editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11540361/building-wall-editable-mockupView license
Dancing Villagers by Pandit Seu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922481/dancing-villagers-pandit-seuFree Image from public domain license
Tourist with wildlife paper craft editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612886/tourist-with-wildlife-paper-craft-editable-remixView license
The Pilgrims in a Palace, Folio from a Kedara Kalpa (Book of Kedara)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038143/image-person-book-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage elite life illustration editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14328253/vintage-elite-life-illustration-editable-design-community-remixView license
Shukadeva Reciting the Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) to Savant Singh (r. 1748-1757)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933034/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Brick wall mockup, man skating pass
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7492113/brick-wall-mockup-man-skating-passView license
Offended Radha, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932183/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Street cap editable mockup, fashion design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12638878/street-cap-editable-mockup-fashion-designView license
Sultan Abdullah Qutb Shah (r. 1626-1672), Folio from an Illuminated Manuscript of the History of the Qutb Shahi Sultans of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924013/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
An Imaginary Meeting between Guru Nanak and Gobind Singh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932264/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
The Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
A Man Greets Rama and Lakshmana, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932158/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Hindu Religious Procession with Karttikeya
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932505/hindu-religious-procession-with-karttikeyaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
A Wedding Scene, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama) by Manohar and Possibly Manohar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932169/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Cartoon Halloween trick or treating watercolor animal character illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612458/png-anthropomorphic-face-bearView license
Raja Medini Pal (Reigned 1722-1736) of Basohli Being Presented with a Falcon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922626/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Maharana Ari Singh of Udaipur (r. 1761-73) and His Entourage at the Hunt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037820/image-face-tiger-personFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Emperor Shah Jahan (r. 1628-1658)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932030/emperor-shah-jahan-r-1628-1658Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Pleasure at the Lover's Arrival, Folio from a Satsai (Seven Hundred Verses) of Matiram (1617-1716)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932164/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView license
Hindu Religious Procession with Kali
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933077/hindu-religious-procession-with-kaliFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls in a park, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView license
Jaladhara Ragaputra, Son of Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932515/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView license
Babhruvahana Kills Animals to Save Syamakarna (recto), Babhruvahana Faces Arjuna's Army with Syamakarna (verso), Scenes from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931638/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Calf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView license
Emperor Shah Jahan (r. 1628-1658) Receiving Prince Dara Shikoh, Folio from the Late Shah Jahan Album
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018265/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license