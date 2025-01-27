rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Krishna and Radha Meeting at the Time of the Fearful Event, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Save
Edit Image
krishnaminiatures paintingsrasikapriyakrishna paintingradha krishnafacepersonart
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView license
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Hindu gods Facebook story template
Hindu gods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView license
Radha's Confidante Meets with Krishna (Arudhayauvana Madhya), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Radha's Confidante Meets with Krishna (Arudhayauvana Madhya), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037940/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hinduism story template, editable social media design
Hinduism story template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9459438/hinduism-story-template-editable-social-media-designView license
The Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
The Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Krishnashtami festival Facebook poster template
Krishnashtami festival Facebook poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12817972/krishnashtami-festival-facebook-poster-templateView license
Radhika's Manifest Agitation (Prakasha Udvaiga), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights) by Sahibdin
Radhika's Manifest Agitation (Prakasha Udvaiga), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights) by Sahibdin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038451/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380109/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Offended Radha, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Offended Radha, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932183/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian art & culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12619126/indian-art-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Radha's Hidden Endeavors That Indicate Her Preoccupation with Love (Prachanna Chesta), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The…
Radha's Hidden Endeavors That Indicate Her Preoccupation with Love (Prachanna Chesta), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932179/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Golf courses poster template
Golf courses poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027414/golf-courses-poster-templateView license
Milkmaids on the Riverbank, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Milkmaids on the Riverbank, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932178/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599265/golf-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Ballerina blog banner template, editable design
Ballerina blog banner template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12415547/ballerina-blog-banner-template-editable-designView license
Radhika's Manifest Small Arrogance (Prakasha Laghumana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Radhika's Manifest Small Arrogance (Prakasha Laghumana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038327/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Private golf course poster template
Private golf course poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027289/private-golf-course-poster-templateView license
Babhruvahana Leaving the Netherworld with the Elixir (recto), Babhruvahana Hands Over the Elixir to Krishna to Resurrect…
Babhruvahana Leaving the Netherworld with the Elixir (recto), Babhruvahana Hands Over the Elixir to Krishna to Resurrect…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038020/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
3D confused man at work editable remix
3D confused man at work editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464810/confused-man-work-editable-remixView license
Krishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
Krishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932508/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram story template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731605/indian-art-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Heroine with Her Devoted Lover (Parakiya Svadhina Patika), Folio from a Rasamanjari (A Posy of Delights)
The Heroine with Her Devoted Lover (Parakiya Svadhina Patika), Folio from a Rasamanjari (A Posy of Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931195/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12731604/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Eager Heroine on Her Way to Meet Her Lover out of Love (Kama Abhisarika Nayika) by Mola Ram
The Eager Heroine on Her Way to Meet Her Lover out of Love (Kama Abhisarika Nayika) by Mola Ram
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923523/image-clouds-face-plantFree Image from public domain license
Diwali Instagram post template, editable text
Diwali Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12539018/diwali-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Radha Rejecting Krishna
Radha Rejecting Krishna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922603/radha-rejecting-krishnaFree Image from public domain license
Country club Instagram post template, editable text
Country club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599254/country-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
An Imaginary Meeting between Guru Nanak and Gobind Singh
An Imaginary Meeting between Guru Nanak and Gobind Singh
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932264/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy holi sale poster template, editable text and design
Happy holi sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12709849/happy-holi-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Krishna and Radha Celebrating the Holi Festival with Companions
Krishna and Radha Celebrating the Holi Festival with Companions
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018082/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Dog friendly hotel Instagram post template, editable text
Dog friendly hotel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377175/dog-friendly-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Radha geeft Krishna zijn fluit niet terug (1805 - 1815) by Chajju and anonymous
Radha geeft Krishna zijn fluit niet terug (1805 - 1815) by Chajju and anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13795703/radha-geeft-krishna-zijn-fluit-niet-terug-1805-1815-chajju-and-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
Visit India Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12592260/visit-india-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram story template, editable text
Indian culture Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696318/indian-culture-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696300/indian-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Krishna and Balarama Play with Gopas, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) (recto), Text (verso)
Krishna and Balarama Play with Gopas, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord) (recto), Text (verso)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932152/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain license