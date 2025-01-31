Edit ImageCrop6SaveSaveEdit Imageheroinefantasylovevintage lovepaintingplanttreefaceThe Eager Heroine on Her Way to Meet Her Lover out of Love (Kama Abhisarika Nayika)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 820 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1714 x 2508 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMyths podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806766/myths-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseThe Eager Heroine on Her Way to Meet Her Lover out of Love (Kama Abhisarika Nayika) by Mola Ramhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923523/image-clouds-face-plantFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11969506/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAbhisarika Nayika (Heroine Running to Meet her Lover)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945757/abhisarika-nayika-heroine-running-meet-her-loverFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fantasy animal collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12631813/vintage-fantasy-animal-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseIndependent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932540/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fantasy animal collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12632753/vintage-fantasy-animal-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseDispleased Heroine (Kalahantarita), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931794/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080365/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseExpectant Heroine (Vasasajja), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932358/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806062/myths-podcast-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseMaharaja Kesari Singh (Kesava Sen, 1574-1604)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932885/maharaja-kesari-singh-kesava-sen-1574-1604Free Image from public domain licenseLove quote Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14697415/love-quote-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseTwo Ladies on a Terrace, Folio from an Amaru Shataka (Hundred Stanzas of Amaru)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933028/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11738970/myths-podcast-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRadha and Krishna Dressed in Each Other's Clotheshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018065/radha-and-krishna-dressed-each-others-clothesFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806892/myths-podcast-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe Reversal of Roles, Episodes from the Krishna Lila (The Play of Krishna), Folio from a Sur Sagar (The Ocean of Sur Das)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038538/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFlying saucer UFO , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790346/flying-saucer-ufo-editable-oil-paintingView licenseKrishna and Gopis Celebrating the Holi Festivalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933022/krishna-and-gopis-celebrating-the-holi-festivalFree Image from public domain licenseNew Year celebration, editable Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16522173/new-year-celebration-editable-instagram-story-templateView licenseAbhisarika Nayika, a Heroine Longing for Her Lover, India (Punjab Hills, Kangra)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9183821/image-paper-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseLove & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403674/love-live-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseForlorn Heroine (Proshitapriyatama), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038282/image-cat-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseMagical forest book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14199663/magical-forest-book-cover-templateView licenseJujhar Singhhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923666/jujhar-singhFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10792823/watercolor-victorian-woman-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLadies Relaxing on a Moonlit Terrace (recto); Calligraphy (verso)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932917/image-face-frame-plantFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877417/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseA Jain Monk Preachinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain licenseChildren charities Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11747372/children-charities-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseVaradi Ragini, Fourth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932906/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseEndless love poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12609116/endless-love-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseRadhika's Manifest Agitation (Prakasha Udvaiga), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights) by Sahibdinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038451/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793053/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Heroine with Her Devoted Lover (Parakiya Svadhina Patika), Folio from a Rasamanjari (A Posy of Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931195/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199907/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseAnxious Heroine (Utkanthita), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932411/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877228/watercolor-victorian-plant-lady-editable-remix-designView licenseStanding Beautyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9702638/standing-beautyFree Image from public domain license