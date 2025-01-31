rawpixel
The Eager Heroine on Her Way to Meet Her Lover out of Love (Kama Abhisarika Nayika)
Myths podcast poster template, editable text and design
The Eager Heroine on Her Way to Meet Her Lover out of Love (Kama Abhisarika Nayika) by Mola Ram
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
Abhisarika Nayika (Heroine Running to Meet her Lover)
Vintage fantasy animal collage illustration editable design
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Vintage fantasy animal collage illustration editable design
Displeased Heroine (Kalahantarita), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Aesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixel
Expectant Heroine (Vasasajja), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Myths podcast blog banner template, editable text
Maharaja Kesari Singh (Kesava Sen, 1574-1604)
Love quote Instagram story template, editable design
Two Ladies on a Terrace, Folio from an Amaru Shataka (Hundred Stanzas of Amaru)
Myths podcast Instagram post template, editable text
Radha and Krishna Dressed in Each Other's Clothes
Myths podcast Instagram story template, editable text
The Reversal of Roles, Episodes from the Krishna Lila (The Play of Krishna), Folio from a Sur Sagar (The Ocean of Sur Das)
Flying saucer UFO , editable oil painting
Krishna and Gopis Celebrating the Holi Festival
New Year celebration, editable Instagram story template
Abhisarika Nayika, a Heroine Longing for Her Lover, India (Punjab Hills, Kangra)
Love & live mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Forlorn Heroine (Proshitapriyatama), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Magical forest book cover template
Jujhar Singh
Watercolor Victorian woman mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Ladies Relaxing on a Moonlit Terrace (recto); Calligraphy (verso)
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
A Jain Monk Preaching
Children charities Instagram post template, editable text
Varadi Ragini, Fourth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Endless love poster template, editable text and design
Radhika's Manifest Agitation (Prakasha Udvaiga), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights) by Sahibdin
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
The Heroine with Her Devoted Lover (Parakiya Svadhina Patika), Folio from a Rasamanjari (A Posy of Delights)
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Anxious Heroine (Utkanthita), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Watercolor Victorian plant lady, editable remix design
Standing Beauty
