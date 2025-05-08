Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese artworkutamaro kitagawacartoonfacepatternpersonartmanŌtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 855 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3580 x 5026 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 3580 x 5026 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarJapanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814283/japanese-aesthetic-women-flowers-collage-element-editable-setView licenseLovers under a Futon; Opening Image to an Erotic Set by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931904/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese women illustration sticker set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8701560/japanese-women-illustration-sticker-set-editable-designView licenseTsukasa of Ogiya by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922526/tsukasa-ogiya-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725229/japanese-beauty-editable-poster-template-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseNiwaka Performance: Zensei Kogane no Hana by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931528/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7937897/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseDrying and Stretching Cloth by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931718/drying-and-stretching-cloth-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7814345/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseCourtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12490842/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7719812/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licensePicture of the Middle Class by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932767/picture-the-middle-class-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440843/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseNiwaka Festival, Yoshiwara, Performance of Flower Viewing Dance by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931253/image-face-flower-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670739/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGifts from the Ebb Tide (The Shell Book) (Shiohi no tsuto) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10235135/gifts-from-the-ebb-tide-the-shell-book-shiohi-tsuto-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670742/vintage-japanese-woman-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHour of the Tiger (Tora no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020858/image-cartoon-tiger-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725221/japanese-beauty-facebook-template-customizable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseParody of Minamoto no Yoritomo releasing cranes at Yuigahama by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020612/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725238/japanese-beauty-instagram-story-template-editable-vintage-ukiyo-e-art-remixView licenseThe White Coat, from the series "New Patterns of Brocade Woven in Utamaro Style (Nishiki-ori Utamaro-gata-moyo)" by Kitagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9030861/image-paper-cartoon-personFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11573177/kimono-instagram-post-templateView licenseShinohara of the Tsuruya, kamuro Wakaba and Chieda by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923904/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8440847/editable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseThe Courtesan Yoso-oi of the Pine Needle House in the Yoshiwara and Her Attendant (Matsubaya Yoso-oi) by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039798/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau baseball player background, editable character elementhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696408/art-nouveau-baseball-player-background-editable-character-elementView licenseAt the Ferry Boat Landing by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945249/the-ferry-boat-landing-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseCustomizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7938001/customizable-vintage-japanese-woman-ukiyo-e-remixView licenseAct VIII (Hachidanme), from the series "The Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9020655/image-cartoon-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508790/authentic-japan-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseThe joruri, Nure tsubame negura no karakasa, from the series Joruri libretti (Joruri-bon) (Nure tsubame negura no karakasa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9039280/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508718/authentic-japan-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOhatsu and Tokubei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8948296/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7725219/japanese-beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-ukiyo-e-art-remix-designView licenseKitchen Scene by Kitagawa Utamarohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945692/kitchen-scene-kitagawa-utamaroFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508763/authentic-japan-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseGinjuro's Wife Oyumi from the Play "Whirlpools of Awa" (Awa no naruto, Ginjuro nyobo Oyumi), from the series "Bamboo Nodes…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945458/image-cartoon-person-patternFree Image from public domain licenseAsian woman, small business 3d remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203891/asian-woman-small-business-remix-editable-designView licenseAct Eleven from the series "The Chushingura Drama Parodied by Famous Beauties (Komei bijin mitate Chushingura Junimai…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8945118/image-cartoon-person-bookFree Image from public domain license