Ōtomo no Kuronushi by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese aesthetic women, flowers collage element editable set
Lovers under a Futon; Opening Image to an Erotic Set by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese women illustration sticker set, editable design
Tsukasa of Ogiya by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese beauty editable poster template, vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
Niwaka Performance: Zensei Kogane no Hana by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Drying and Stretching Cloth by Kitagawa Utamaro
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Courtesan, Shinohara and Kamuro of Tsuruya by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Picture of the Middle Class by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Niwaka Festival, Yoshiwara, Performance of Flower Viewing Dance by Kitagawa Utamaro
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Gifts from the Ebb Tide (The Shell Book) (Shiohi no tsuto) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Vintage Japanese woman illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
Hour of the Tiger (Tora no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese beauty Facebook ad template, customizable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Parody of Minamoto no Yoritomo releasing cranes at Yuigahama by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese beauty Instagram story template, editable vintage Ukiyo-e art remix
The White Coat, from the series "New Patterns of Brocade Woven in Utamaro Style (Nishiki-ori Utamaro-gata-moyo)" by Kitagawa…
Kimono Instagram post template
Shinohara of the Tsuruya, kamuro Wakaba and Chieda by Kitagawa Utamaro
Editable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
The Courtesan Yoso-oi of the Pine Needle House in the Yoshiwara and Her Attendant (Matsubaya Yoso-oi) by Kitagawa Utamaro
Art Nouveau baseball player background, editable character element
At the Ferry Boat Landing by Kitagawa Utamaro
Customizable vintage Japanese woman, ukiyo-e remix
Act VIII (Hachidanme), from the series "The Treasury of Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Authentic Japan Instagram story template, editable text
The joruri, Nure tsubame negura no karakasa, from the series Joruri libretti (Joruri-bon) (Nure tsubame negura no karakasa…
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Ohatsu and Tokubei, from the series "Fashionable Patterns in Utamaro Style (Ryuko moyo Utamaro-gata)" by Kitagawa Utamaro
Japanese beauty blog banner template, editable Ukiyo-e art remix design
Kitchen Scene by Kitagawa Utamaro
Authentic Japan poster template, editable text and design
Ginjuro's Wife Oyumi from the Play "Whirlpools of Awa" (Awa no naruto, Ginjuro nyobo Oyumi), from the series "Bamboo Nodes…
Asian woman, small business 3d remix, editable design
Act Eleven from the series "The Chushingura Drama Parodied by Famous Beauties (Komei bijin mitate Chushingura Junimai…
