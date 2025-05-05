rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Murasaki Shikibu by Hishikawa Moronobu
Save
Edit Image
murasaki shikibucartoonpaperfacebookpatternpersonart
Editable paper texture collage background
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
Kiyohara no Fukayabu by Hishikawa Moronobu
Kiyohara no Fukayabu by Hishikawa Moronobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931819/kiyohara-fukayabu-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain license
Book shop logo template, editable text
Book shop logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11903971/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView license
Sōjō Henjō by Hishikawa Moronobu
Sōjō Henjō by Hishikawa Moronobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9297786/sojo-henjo-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable purple grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8691495/png-aesthetic-art-nouveau-styleView license
Brush Box and Maple Branch with Poem
Brush Box and Maple Branch with Poem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932871/brush-box-and-maple-branch-with-poemFree Image from public domain license
Book shop logo template, editable text
Book shop logo template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10914299/book-shop-logo-template-editable-textView license
"Tears Like Waves", episode 108 of the "Tales of Ise" by Hishikawa Moronobu
"Tears Like Waves", episode 108 of the "Tales of Ise" by Hishikawa Moronobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9297826/tears-like-waves-episode-108-the-tales-ise-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12499831/png-adult-anime-artView license
At Dinner, Requesting to be Served by his Former Wife by Hishikawa Moronobu
At Dinner, Requesting to be Served by his Former Wife by Hishikawa Moronobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9297845/dinner-requesting-served-his-former-wife-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView license
Mountain Landscape
Mountain Landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932764/mountain-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Italian history Instagram post template, editable text and design
Italian history Instagram post template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18292103/italian-history-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Pheasant on Plum Tree by Tachibana Morikuni
Pheasant on Plum Tree by Tachibana Morikuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932753/pheasant-plum-tree-tachibana-morikuniFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505043/png-adult-anime-artView license
Sparrows by Miyazaki Yūzen
Sparrows by Miyazaki Yūzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932402/sparrows-miyazaki-yuzenFree Image from public domain license
Magazine book cover editable mockup element
Magazine book cover editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683629/magazine-book-cover-editable-mockup-elementView license
Shrine Torii Gate
Shrine Torii Gate
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932766/shrine-torii-gateFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture desktop wallpaper
Editable paper texture desktop wallpaper
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517124/editable-paper-texture-desktop-wallpaperView license
Palace Garden in Autumn by Tachibana Morikuni
Palace Garden in Autumn by Tachibana Morikuni
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932875/palace-garden-autumn-tachibana-morikuniFree Image from public domain license
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
Vintage book lover background, editable beige grid pattern, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8544969/vintage-book-lover-background-editable-beige-grid-pattern-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fisherman's Hut by the Shore by After Ogata Kōrin
Fisherman's Hut by the Shore by After Ogata Kōrin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932874/fishermans-hut-the-shore-after-ogata-korinFree Image from public domain license
Editable sketch book mockup design
Editable sketch book mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11175882/editable-sketch-book-mockup-designView license
Shan Tinggui, Called 'General of Sacred Water' by Katsushika Hokusai
Shan Tinggui, Called 'General of Sacred Water' by Katsushika Hokusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923872/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564221/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Forms of Entertainment
Forms of Entertainment
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932612/forms-entertainmentFree Image from public domain license
Chinese language book cover template
Chinese language book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14403132/chinese-language-book-cover-templateView license
The Monk Jakuren by Hishikawa Moronobu
The Monk Jakuren by Hishikawa Moronobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9297887/the-monk-jakuren-hishikawa-moronobuFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book cover template
Butterfly mystery book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14404036/butterfly-mystery-book-cover-templateView license
Bamboo Leaves at Various Stages of Growth by After Kō Fuyō
Bamboo Leaves at Various Stages of Growth by After Kō Fuyō
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932873/image-background-paper-plantFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563235/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Dragonfly, Coxcomb and Bamboo by Miyazaki Yūzen
Dragonfly, Coxcomb and Bamboo by Miyazaki Yūzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932611/dragonfly-coxcomb-and-bamboo-miyazaki-yuzenFree Image from public domain license
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Eugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView license
Su Dongpo in Exile
Su Dongpo in Exile
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931917/dongpo-exileFree Image from public domain license
Editable kid's book cover mockup design
Editable kid's book cover mockup design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9061478/editable-kids-book-cover-mockup-designView license
Kaguya Hime by Suzuki Harunobu
Kaguya Hime by Suzuki Harunobu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931941/kaguya-hime-suzuki-harunobuFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture collage background
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517125/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
Autumn Flowers and Grasses by Miyazaki Yūzen
Autumn Flowers and Grasses by Miyazaki Yūzen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931924/autumn-flowers-and-grasses-miyazaki-yuzenFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's Music, art nouveau woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563917/alphonse-muchas-music-art-nouveau-woman-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Xi Wangmu
Xi Wangmu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931918/wangmuFree Image from public domain license