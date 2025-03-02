rawpixel
Actors Bandō Shūka I as Onna Narukami, Bandō Takesaburô I as Tōmanosuke, Asao Okuyama III as Kokuun-ni, and Ichikawa…
Japanese woman, Fuji Mount illustration background remixed by rawpixel.
The actors Ichikawa Ebizo V as Goshogun Kanki and Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Watonai Sankan in the play "Kokusanya Kassen,"…
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Kan Shojo (Sugawara Michizane) and Segawa Kikunojo V as Umeomaru in the play "Sugawara…
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actors as Fujisawa Shiro, Asari Yoichi, and Hangaku, from an untitled series of half-block images of kabuki scenes by…
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The Actor Ichikawa Danjuro VIII as Ito Sota by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Soga Goro and Bando Mitsugoro III as Kobayashi no Asahina by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni…
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actor Ichikawa Ebizo V as Asahina Tobei by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Actors as Genroku, Otsuma, and Shokuro, from an untitled series of half-block images of kabuki scenes by Utagawa Kunisada I…
Editable Basketry work: by the craftsman Ichida Shōshichirō of Naniwa by Utagawa Hiroshige. Original from The MET Museum.…
The Actor Bandō Hikosaburō III as Inamura Magoemon and the Station Inamura between Yoshida and Goyu by Utagawa Kunisada
Learn Japanese poster template, editable text & design
The actors Nakamura Fukusuke I as Matsugae Matonosuke and Ichikawa Komazo VII as Nikki Danjo in the play "Konoshita Kage…
Ukiyoe art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
The actor Nakamura Shikan IV as Inada Kozo disguised as Yamagata Gyobunosuke by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Learn Japanese Instagram post template, editable text
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Watanabe no Tsuna and Segawa Kikunojo V as the female demon in the play "Modori Bridge…
Grand opening Instagram post template, editable text
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Mongaku and Matsumoto Koshiro V as Fudo Myoo by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actor Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Sagami Goro, from the series "Popular Actors as the 108 Heroes of the Water Margin (Ryuko…
Japan festival Instagram post template, editable text
The Uota Restaurant: (Actor Ichikawa Ebizō V as) Tarōzaemon by Utagawa Hiroshige and Utagawa Kunisada
Grand opening poster template, editable text & design
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Ebizo V by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actors Ichikawa Enzo as Chobei's Son Nagamatsu (R), Ichikawa Ebizo V as Banzui Chobei (C), and Ichikawa Komazo VI as…
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actors Ichikawa Danjuro VII as Takamoto no kitsune and Segawa Kikunojo V as Izumi no Chieda-gitsune by Utagawa Kunisada…
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
The actors Ichikawa Ebizo V and Ichikawa Saruzo I by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)
Learn Japanese Instagram story template, editable text
Memorial Portrait of the Actor Ichikawa Danjuro IX by Utagawa Kunisada III (Kunimasa IV, Toyokuni V)
Authentic Japan blog banner template, editable text
Memorial portrait: Ichikawa Ebizo V (Danjuro VII) looking up at a painting of the late Danjuro VIII by Utagawa Kunisada I…
