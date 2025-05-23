Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese meditationjapanese windowjapanese painting collagejapanese plum treeartwork collagequiltvintage illustration public domain meditate1786 c.1855Pictures of Girl Meditating and Plum Tree through Window by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1082 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2641 x 2928 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFloral essence poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11866083/floral-essence-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLongevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain 