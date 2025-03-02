rawpixel
Mirror which Reveals a Portrait of the Actor Segawa Kikunojō V in the Role of a Courtesan by Utagawa Kunisada
The Actor Segawa Kikunojō as a Courtesan of the Ōmiya Brothel
The Actor Segawa Kikunojō as a Courtesan of the Ōmiya Brothel
Free Image from public domain license
The Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
The Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shunshō
Free Image from public domain license
A Courtesan and Her Attendant Using Mirrors to Identify a Mendicant Monk by Isoda Koryusai
A Courtesan and Her Attendant Using Mirrors to Identify a Mendicant Monk by Isoda Koryusai
Free Image from public domain license
Segawa Kikunojo III as Teruha by Katsukawa Shunsho
Segawa Kikunojo III as Teruha by Katsukawa Shunsho
Free Image from public domain license
Kabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Mad Female Role by Utagawa Toyokuni
Kabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Mad Female Role by Utagawa Toyokuni
Free Image from public domain license
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
Kabuki Actors Segawa Kikunojō III and Ichikawa Monnosuke II and Two Courtesans Celebrating the New Year by Katsukawa Shunkō
Free Image from public domain license
No Title by Kitagawa Utamaro
No Title by Kitagawa Utamaro
Free Image from public domain license
Kabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role (Shizuka Gozen)
Kabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role (Shizuka Gozen)
Free Image from public domain license
Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun ei
Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role by Katsukawa Shun ei
Free Image from public domain license
Kabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role
Kabuki Actor Segawa Kikunojō III in a Female Role
Free Image from public domain license
Sandaime segawa kikunojō
Sandaime segawa kikunojō
Free Image from public domain license
Actors Nakamura Enjaku as Deshi Nitchō and Bandō Mitsugorō VI as Deshi Nichizō; Ichikawa Danzō VI as Taijin, actually…
Actors Nakamura Enjaku as Deshi Nitchō and Bandō Mitsugorō VI as Deshi Nichizō; Ichikawa Danzō VI as Taijin, actually…
Free Image from public domain license
Godaime segawa kikunojō no koharu
Godaime segawa kikunojō no koharu
Free Image from public domain license
Segawa Kikunojō. Original from the Library of Congress.
Segawa Kikunojō. Original from the Library of Congress.
Free Image from public domain license
盆持てる女 (Waitress with a Red Tray) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
盆持てる女 (Waitress with a Red Tray) (1920) by Hashiguchi Goyo
Free Image from public domain license
Segawa kikunojō no nuregami no chōgorō to nakamura shikan no hanaregoma no chōkichi. Original from the Library of Congress.
Segawa kikunojō no nuregami no chōgorō to nakamura shikan no hanaregoma no chōkichi. Original from the Library of Congress.
Free Image from public domain license
Segawa kikunojō. Original from the Library of Congress.
Segawa kikunojō. Original from the Library of Congress.
Free Image from public domain license
Segawa kikunojō no hashihime. Original from the Library of Congress.
Segawa kikunojō no hashihime. Original from the Library of Congress.
Free Image from public domain license
Actors Sawamura Sōjūrō III as Nuregami Chōgorō, Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Hanaregoma Chōkichi, Segawa Kikunojō III as Azuma…
Actors Sawamura Sōjūrō III as Nuregami Chōgorō, Ichikawa Monnosuke II as Hanaregoma Chōkichi, Segawa Kikunojō III as Azuma…
Free Image from public domain license
Matsumoto kōshirō, segawa kikunojō, iwai kumesaburō. Original from the Library of Congress.
Matsumoto kōshirō, segawa kikunojō, iwai kumesaburō. Original from the Library of Congress.
Free Image from public domain license