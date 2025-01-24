rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Katabira (Kimono) Fragment with Camellias and Waterfall
Save
Edit Image
shiboritapestrywaterfall illustrationembroiderywaterfallwrapping paperfabric patternpaper fragment
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14095945/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Samurai-Class Woman’s Summer Formal Robe (goshodoki katabira)
Samurai-Class Woman’s Summer Formal Robe (goshodoki katabira)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11800098/photo-image-art-pattern-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
Vintage art collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14066503/vintage-art-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Katabira (Summer Kimono) Fragment with Weeping Cherry Blossoms
Katabira (Summer Kimono) Fragment with Weeping Cherry Blossoms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038225/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Film fest blog banner template
Film fest blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428108/film-fest-blog-banner-templateView license
Katabira (Kimono) Fragment with Aquatic Plant and Deconstructed Raft
Katabira (Kimono) Fragment with Aquatic Plant and Deconstructed Raft
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932316/image-plant-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Lotto possibility blog banner template
Lotto possibility blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428289/lotto-possibility-blog-banner-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Genji Cart Wheels and Bush Clovers
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Genji Cart Wheels and Bush Clovers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038239/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418881/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Chevron Pattern
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Chevron Pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932262/image-plant-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418873/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Scattered Plum Blossoms, Playing Cards and Chinese Characters
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Scattered Plum Blossoms, Playing Cards and Chinese Characters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932141/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12750173/png-adult-android-wallpaper-artView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Net Pattern and Plovers
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Net Pattern and Plovers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932261/image-background-frame-artFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418745/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Grapes and Trellis
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Grapes and Trellis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933087/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-grapes-and-trellisFree Image from public domain license
Easter promotion blog banner template
Easter promotion blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13055272/easter-promotion-blog-banner-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319737/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-chrysanthemumsFree Image from public domain license
Christmas gift shop, editable Instagram post template
Christmas gift shop, editable Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16520491/christmas-gift-shop-editable-instagram-post-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Blossoming Plum Branch, Interlocking Circles (Shippo) and Treasures
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Blossoming Plum Branch, Interlocking Circles (Shippo) and Treasures
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038236/image-flower-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
Embroidery nature textile, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418876/embroidery-nature-textile-editable-design-element-setView license
Woman's Kimono (Furisode) with Imagery Alluding to the Noh Play Kikujido
Woman's Kimono (Furisode) with Imagery Alluding to the Noh Play Kikujido
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799881/photo-image-art-pattern-tapeFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14816343/patchworkView license
Woman's Kimono (Kosode) with Snow-Covered Mandarin Orange Trees and Poem
Woman's Kimono (Kosode) with Snow-Covered Mandarin Orange Trees and Poem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799883/photo-image-art-pattern-treesFree Image from public domain license
Patchwork
Patchwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819445/patchworkView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Ivy Leaves, Curvilinear Tendrils, and Bamboo Shoot
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Ivy Leaves, Curvilinear Tendrils, and Bamboo Shoot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299422/photo-image-leaves-fabric-patternFree Image from public domain license
Happy Easter blog banner template
Happy Easter blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13054938/happy-easter-blog-banner-templateView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Bamboo Lattice
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Bamboo Lattice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932258/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman background, vintage botanical illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12684812/png-adult-art-bloomView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Raft, Water, Maple Leaves, and Chinese Character (Kanji)
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Raft, Water, Maple Leaves, and Chinese Character (Kanji)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319718/photo-image-leaves-book-fabricFree Image from public domain license
Animal character embroidery set, editable design element
Animal character embroidery set, editable design element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15131409/animal-character-embroidery-set-editable-design-elementView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Books, and Snowflake Roundels
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Books, and Snowflake Roundels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038786/image-flower-books-artFree Image from public domain license
Stitched
Stitched
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14818109/stitchedView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Snow, and Characters
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Snow, and Characters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932142/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9217828/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-illustration-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Decorated Shells
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Decorated Shells
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319710/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-decorated-shellsFree Image from public domain license
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
Artwork auction Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14787535/artwork-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment of Chrysanthemums, Books, and Snowflake Roundels
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment of Chrysanthemums, Books, and Snowflake Roundels
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319731/kosode-kimono-fragment-chrysanthemums-books-and-snowflake-roundelsFree Image from public domain license
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
Feminine vintage floral background, pink flowers border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9254463/feminine-vintage-floral-background-pink-flowers-border-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine and Fence
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Pine and Fence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038793/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-pine-and-fenceFree Image from public domain license