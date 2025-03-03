rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Net Pattern and Plovers
Save
Edit Image
shiborinetframe vintagepattern illustrationanimal embroideryinsect patternploverscircle
Embroidery butterfly
Embroidery butterfly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997106/embroidery-butterflyView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Scattered Plum Blossoms, Playing Cards and Chinese Characters
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Scattered Plum Blossoms, Playing Cards and Chinese Characters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932141/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery butterfly
Embroidery butterfly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997123/embroidery-butterflyView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Genji Cart Wheels and Bush Clovers
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Genji Cart Wheels and Bush Clovers
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038239/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery butterfly
Embroidery butterfly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997120/embroidery-butterflyView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Flowing Water and Pickerel Weed (Mizu Aoi)
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Flowing Water and Pickerel Weed (Mizu Aoi)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038230/image-flower-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage butterfly frame, beige background, editable design
Vintage butterfly frame, beige background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882549/vintage-butterfly-frame-beige-background-editable-designView license
Woman's Kimono (Kosode) with Snow-Covered Mandarin Orange Trees and Poem
Woman's Kimono (Kosode) with Snow-Covered Mandarin Orange Trees and Poem
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799883/photo-image-art-pattern-treesFree Image from public domain license
Abstract butterfly frame background, beige, editable design
Abstract butterfly frame background, beige, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885722/abstract-butterfly-frame-background-beige-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Mountain Forms, Pine Needles, Plum Blossoms, Dandelions, and Wisteria Blossoms
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Mountain Forms, Pine Needles, Plum Blossoms, Dandelions, and Wisteria Blossoms
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932133/image-background-texture-paperFree Image from public domain license
Vintage butterfly frame, black background, editable design
Vintage butterfly frame, black background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880584/vintage-butterfly-frame-black-background-editable-designView license
Woman's Kimono (Furisode) with Imagery Alluding to the Noh Play Kikujido
Woman's Kimono (Furisode) with Imagery Alluding to the Noh Play Kikujido
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799881/photo-image-art-pattern-tapeFree Image from public domain license
Abstract butterfly frame background, pink, editable design
Abstract butterfly frame background, pink, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885655/abstract-butterfly-frame-background-pink-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Brushwood Fence and Chrysanthemums
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Brushwood Fence and Chrysanthemums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038252/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
Abstract butterfly frame background, editable design
Abstract butterfly frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885723/abstract-butterfly-frame-background-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Snow, and Characters
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Snow, and Characters
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932142/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage butterfly frame, beige background, editable design
Vintage butterfly frame, beige background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879466/vintage-butterfly-frame-beige-background-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wisteria
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wisteria
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932964/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-wisteriaFree Image from public domain license
Abstract butterfly frame background, pink, editable design
Abstract butterfly frame background, pink, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880859/abstract-butterfly-frame-background-pink-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Pine
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Pine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319772/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-bamboo-and-pineFree Image from public domain license
Vintage butterfly patterned frame, editable design
Vintage butterfly patterned frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882892/vintage-butterfly-patterned-frame-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319737/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-chrysanthemumsFree Image from public domain license
Vintage butterfly frame, black background, editable design
Vintage butterfly frame, black background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882000/vintage-butterfly-frame-black-background-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Crest and Pine Needles
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Crest and Pine Needles
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319707/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-crest-and-pine-needlesFree Image from public domain license
Embroidery butterfly
Embroidery butterfly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997108/embroidery-butterflyView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Grapes and Trellis
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Grapes and Trellis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933087/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-grapes-and-trellisFree Image from public domain license
Vintage butterfly frame, sunset background, editable design
Vintage butterfly frame, sunset background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882554/vintage-butterfly-frame-sunset-background-editable-designView license
Katabira (Kimono) Fragment with Camellias and Waterfall
Katabira (Kimono) Fragment with Camellias and Waterfall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932260/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage butterfly badge, aesthetic background, abstract frame, editable design
Vintage butterfly badge, aesthetic background, abstract frame, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882017/vintage-butterfly-badge-aesthetic-background-abstract-frame-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Ivy Leaves, Curvilinear Tendrils, and Bamboo Shoot
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Ivy Leaves, Curvilinear Tendrils, and Bamboo Shoot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299422/photo-image-leaves-fabric-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage butterfly frame, aesthetic background, editable design
Vintage butterfly frame, aesthetic background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882020/vintage-butterfly-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Chevron Pattern
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Chevron Pattern
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932262/image-plant-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Vintage seamless butterfly patterned background, exotic nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw…
Vintage seamless butterfly patterned background, exotic nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879772/png-animal-background-beigeView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Decorated Shells
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Decorated Shells
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319710/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-decorated-shellsFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly frame computer wallpaper, beige background, editable vintage design
Butterfly frame computer wallpaper, beige background, editable vintage design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885726/butterfly-frame-computer-wallpaper-beige-background-editable-vintage-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Abstract Tortoiseshell Pattern, Plum Blossoms, and Waves
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Abstract Tortoiseshell Pattern, Plum Blossoms, and Waves
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319730/photo-image-fabric-pattern-artFree Image from public domain license
Abstract butterfly frame background, aesthetic, editable design
Abstract butterfly frame background, aesthetic, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886611/abstract-butterfly-frame-background-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Bamboo Lattice
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Bamboo Lattice
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932258/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain license
Exotic butterfly patterned frame background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
Exotic butterfly patterned frame background, vintage botanical illustration, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834829/png-animal-background-blank-spaceView license
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Raft, Water, Maple Leaves, and Chinese Character (Kanji)
Kosode (Kimono) Fragment with Raft, Water, Maple Leaves, and Chinese Character (Kanji)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319718/photo-image-leaves-book-fabricFree Image from public domain license