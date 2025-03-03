Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageshiborinetframe vintagepattern illustrationanimal embroideryinsect patternploverscircleKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Net Pattern and PloversOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 619 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 824 x 1598 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEmbroidery butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997106/embroidery-butterflyView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Scattered Plum Blossoms, Playing Cards and Chinese Charactershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932141/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997123/embroidery-butterflyView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Genji Cart Wheels and Bush Clovershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038239/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997120/embroidery-butterflyView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Flowing Water and Pickerel Weed (Mizu Aoi)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038230/image-flower-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butterfly frame, beige background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882549/vintage-butterfly-frame-beige-background-editable-designView licenseWoman's Kimono (Kosode) with Snow-Covered Mandarin Orange Trees and Poemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799883/photo-image-art-pattern-treesFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract butterfly frame background, beige, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885722/abstract-butterfly-frame-background-beige-editable-designView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Mountain Forms, Pine Needles, Plum Blossoms, Dandelions, and Wisteria Blossomshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932133/image-background-texture-paperFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butterfly frame, black background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880584/vintage-butterfly-frame-black-background-editable-designView licenseWoman's Kimono (Furisode) with Imagery Alluding to the Noh Play Kikujidohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11799881/photo-image-art-pattern-tapeFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract butterfly frame background, pink, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885655/abstract-butterfly-frame-background-pink-editable-designView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Brushwood Fence and Chrysanthemumshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038252/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract butterfly frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885723/abstract-butterfly-frame-background-editable-designView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums, Snow, and Charactershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932142/image-art-pattern-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butterfly frame, beige background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879466/vintage-butterfly-frame-beige-background-editable-designView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Wisteriahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932964/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-wisteriaFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract butterfly frame background, pink, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8880859/abstract-butterfly-frame-background-pink-editable-designView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Bamboo and Pinehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319772/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-bamboo-and-pineFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butterfly patterned frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882892/vintage-butterfly-patterned-frame-editable-designView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemumshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319737/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-chrysanthemumsFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butterfly frame, black background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882000/vintage-butterfly-frame-black-background-editable-designView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Crest and Pine Needleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319707/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-crest-and-pine-needlesFree Image from public domain licenseEmbroidery butterflyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14997108/embroidery-butterflyView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Grapes and Trellishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933087/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-grapes-and-trellisFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butterfly frame, sunset background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882554/vintage-butterfly-frame-sunset-background-editable-designView licenseKatabira (Kimono) Fragment with Camellias and Waterfallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932260/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butterfly badge, aesthetic background, abstract frame, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882017/vintage-butterfly-badge-aesthetic-background-abstract-frame-editable-designView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Ivy Leaves, Curvilinear Tendrils, and Bamboo Shoothttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9299422/photo-image-leaves-fabric-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage butterfly frame, aesthetic background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8882020/vintage-butterfly-frame-aesthetic-background-editable-designView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Chevron Patternhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932262/image-plant-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseVintage seamless butterfly patterned background, exotic nature remix from The Naturalist's Miscellany by George Shaw…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8879772/png-animal-background-beigeView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Decorated Shellshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319710/kosode-kimono-fragment-with-decorated-shellsFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly frame computer wallpaper, beige background, editable vintage designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8885726/butterfly-frame-computer-wallpaper-beige-background-editable-vintage-designView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Abstract Tortoiseshell Pattern, Plum Blossoms, and Waveshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319730/photo-image-fabric-pattern-artFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract butterfly frame background, aesthetic, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8886611/abstract-butterfly-frame-background-aesthetic-editable-designView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Chrysanthemums and Bamboo Latticehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932258/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseExotic butterfly patterned frame background, vintage botanical illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8834829/png-animal-background-blank-spaceView licenseKosode (Kimono) Fragment with Raft, Water, Maple Leaves, and Chinese Character (Kanji)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319718/photo-image-leaves-book-fabricFree Image from public domain license