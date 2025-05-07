rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Save
Edit Image
miniature paintingragamalacartoonfacebookpersonartwatercolour
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877751/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10798185/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877850/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Todi Ragini, Second Wife of Hindol Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Todi Ragini, Second Wife of Hindol Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932172/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
Watercolor young women png element, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10793268/watercolor-young-women-png-element-editable-remix-designView license
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037761/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
Watercolor young women reading books, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202259/watercolor-young-women-reading-books-editable-remix-designView license
Jaladhara Ragaputra, Son of Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Jaladhara Ragaputra, Son of Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932515/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10877803/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Lalita Ragini, Fifth Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Lalita Ragini, Fifth Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037720/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
Watercolor young women mobile wallpaper, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203162/watercolor-young-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView license
Todi Ragini, Second Wife of Hindol Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Todi Ragini, Second Wife of Hindol Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923132/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Golf courses poster template
Golf courses poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027414/golf-courses-poster-templateView license
Sorathi Ragini, Wife of Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Sorathi Ragini, Wife of Megha Mallar Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932066/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Golf club Instagram post template, editable text
Golf club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597405/golf-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596821/golf-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Independent Heroine (Svadhinabhartrika), Nayika Painting Appended to a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932540/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
Reading club Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202697/reading-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
3D confused man at work editable remix
3D confused man at work editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12464810/confused-man-work-editable-remixView license
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018045/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
Golf tournament Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12599265/golf-tournament-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Vasanta Ragini, Second Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038711/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Private golf course poster template
Private golf course poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027289/private-golf-course-poster-templateView license
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932270/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Dog friendly hotel Instagram post template, editable text
Dog friendly hotel Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377175/dog-friendly-hotel-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Asavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Asavari Ragini, Fourth Wife of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037942/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Children's book cover template, editable design
Children's book cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12645771/childrens-book-cover-template-editable-designView license
Malashri Ragini, Third Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) by Nisaruddin
Malashri Ragini, Third Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) by Nisaruddin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable children's book character element design set
Editable children's book character element design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15278712/editable-childrens-book-character-element-design-setView license
Sindhu Ragaputra, Son of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Sindhu Ragaputra, Son of Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932292/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Children's book poster template
Children's book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13273849/childrens-book-poster-templateView license
Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932235/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
Graduate owl reading a book, watercolor illustration, editable remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519433/graduate-owl-reading-book-watercolor-illustration-editable-remixView license
Gauri Ragini, First Wife of Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gauri Ragini, First Wife of Malkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037937/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541747/png-adult-anime-artView license
Hindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Hindola Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932167/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license