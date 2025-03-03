Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageminiature paintingwatercolor animalbarahmasafrescoanimalfacebirdpersonThe Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGTIFFLow Resolution 775 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 3097 px | 300 dpiHigh Resolution (HD) 2000 x 3097 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarwinter sweaters, animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12416802/winter-sweaters-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseKrishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain licenseWinter sweaters png element, animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12441881/winter-sweaters-png-element-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseRadha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseRadha's Hidden Endeavors That Indicate Her Preoccupation with Love (Prachanna Chesta), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932179/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Stoning of Saint Stephen by Lieven van Lathemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14250102/the-stoning-saint-stephen-lieven-van-lathemFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseDhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10389017/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseGujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls in a park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10195839/watercolor-girls-park-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Mass of Saint Gregoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14249132/the-mass-saint-gregoryFree Image from public domain licenseGolf courses poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027414/golf-courses-poster-templateView licenseKrishna bezoekt Radha (1820) by anonymoushttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792389/krishna-bezoekt-radha-1820-anonymousFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor girls picnic in a park, editable desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11455937/watercolor-girls-picnic-park-editable-desktop-wallpaper-designView licenseSaint Genevièvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14260361/saint-genevieveFree Image from public domain licensePrivate golf course poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13027289/private-golf-course-poster-templateView licenseMaharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain licensePet shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12454138/pet-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseShankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage water fountain background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740186/vintage-water-fountain-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Jain Monk Preachinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932182/jain-monk-preachingFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202883/watercolor-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian woman at balcony, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10347196/watercolor-victorian-woman-balcony-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Month of Jyaishtha (May-June), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932498/image-face-person-tigerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465716/woman-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseVatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803127/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Annunciationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14251169/the-annunciationFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884636/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licensePrincess Rukmini Sends a Message to Krishna, Folio from a Rukmini-Harana (Abduction of Rukmini)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037756/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884640/watercolor-victorian-women-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licensePentecosthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14252289/pentecostFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10803407/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseMalkos Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018045/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor Victorian women, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10884643/watercolor-victorian-women-editable-remix-designView licenseSaint Eutrope Healing a Person by Lieven van Lathemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14248166/saint-eutrope-healing-person-lieven-van-lathemFree Image from public domain license