rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Episodes in the Panchavati Forest, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Save
Edit Image
ramaramayanaminiatureadventures of ramaramayana paintings artworshipforest illustration miniatureminiature painting
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
Indian culture poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687426/indian-culture-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Battle Scene in a City, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Battle Scene in a City, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038077/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
Happy Navratri poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12687381/happy-navratri-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Rama and Lakshmana at Conference with Sugriva, the Simian King, and Companions, Scene from the Story of the Burning of…
Rama and Lakshmana at Conference with Sugriva, the Simian King, and Companions, Scene from the Story of the Burning of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931286/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Magical forest poster template
Magical forest poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14444058/magical-forest-poster-templateView license
A Wedding Scene, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama) by Manohar and Possibly Manohar
A Wedding Scene, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama) by Manohar and Possibly Manohar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932169/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Forest adventure Instagram post template, editable text
Forest adventure Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12598018/forest-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Sita in the Forest Grove (left); Rama and Lakshmana Stricken (right), Folio from the "Shangri" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Sita in the Forest Grove (left); Rama and Lakshmana Stricken (right), Folio from the "Shangri" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923729/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Fairy in enchanted forest fantasy remix, editable design
Fairy in enchanted forest fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663293/fairy-enchanted-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
The Abduction of Sita, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
The Abduction of Sita, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018202/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Fairy in enchanted forest fantasy remix, editable design
Fairy in enchanted forest fantasy remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663284/fairy-enchanted-forest-fantasy-remix-editable-designView license
Hanuman Visits Sita in Lanka, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Hanuman Visits Sita in Lanka, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922699/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Outdoor adventure Instagram post template, editable text
Outdoor adventure Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466502/outdoor-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Valmiki Reciting the Ramayana to His Pupil Bharadvaja, Folio from the "Shangri" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Valmiki Reciting the Ramayana to His Pupil Bharadvaja, Folio from the "Shangri" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037759/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Lost in nature Instagram post template, editable text
Lost in nature Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597877/lost-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Hermitage of Valmiki, Folio from the "Nadaun" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Hermitage of Valmiki, Folio from the "Nadaun" Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932786/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Kenya safari Instagram post template, editable text
Kenya safari Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12377928/kenya-safari-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Bharata Shoots at Hanuman as He Flies Over with the Medicinal Herbs (recto), Hanuman Lands with the Medicinal Herbs (verso)…
Bharata Shoots at Hanuman as He Flies Over with the Medicinal Herbs (recto), Hanuman Lands with the Medicinal Herbs (verso)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037722/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Thailand travel poster template
Thailand travel poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13508879/thailand-travel-poster-templateView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Magical forest Instagram post template, editable text
Magical forest Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597878/magical-forest-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Man Greets Rama and Lakshmana, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
A Man Greets Rama and Lakshmana, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932158/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Forest adventure Instagram post template, editable text
Forest adventure Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11985719/forest-adventure-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
African giraffes background, wild animal digital paint
African giraffes background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044573/african-giraffes-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Rama Visits Bharadvaja's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Rama Visits Bharadvaja's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933016/image-background-face-cowFree Image from public domain license
Happpy Songkran poster template
Happpy Songkran poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13140397/happpy-songkran-poster-templateView license
Rama's Court, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Rama's Court, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923470/image-face-hands-personFree Image from public domain license
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
Sitting Buddha background, Japanese vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12730432/sitting-buddha-background-japanese-vintage-illustrationView license
Sultan Mehmet III (reigned 1595-1603) Enthroned, Attended by Two Janissaries
Sultan Mehmet III (reigned 1595-1603) Enthroned, Attended by Two Janissaries
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038462/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
African elephants background, wild animal digital paint
African elephants background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043935/african-elephants-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Italy tour Instagram post template, editable text
Italy tour Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11979432/italy-tour-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Birth of Bharata, Lakshmana, and Shatrughna, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Birth of Bharata, Lakshmana, and Shatrughna, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037736/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Forest adventure poster template
Forest adventure poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13033888/forest-adventure-poster-templateView license
Rama and Lakshmana Meet Sugriva at Matanga's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
Rama and Lakshmana Meet Sugriva at Matanga's Hermitage, Folio from a Ramayana (Adventures of Rama)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932848/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357265/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Disguised Ghatotkacha (?) in Vatsala's House, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Aesthetic farm collage, editable agriculture collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357240/aesthetic-farm-collage-editable-agriculture-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unidentified Scene- Meeting of Duryodhana and Vatsala's Father (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
Unidentified Scene- Meeting of Duryodhana and Vatsala's Father (?), Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038089/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license