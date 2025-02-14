rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Love Scene at Night
Save
Edit Image
decorative framefacepersonartwatercolourbuildingvintagepublic domain
Picture frame mockup, editable design
Picture frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13212308/picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Pleasure at the Lover's Arrival, Folio from a Satsai (Seven Hundred Verses) of Matiram (1617-1716)
Pleasure at the Lover's Arrival, Folio from a Satsai (Seven Hundred Verses) of Matiram (1617-1716)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932164/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable picture frame mockup
Editable picture frame mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10864288/editable-picture-frame-mockupView license
Damayanti Looks in the Mirror, Folio from a Nala-Damayanti
Damayanti Looks in the Mirror, Folio from a Nala-Damayanti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037719/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage photo frame mockup, home decor
Vintage photo frame mockup, home decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7721754/vintage-photo-frame-mockup-home-decorView license
Varadi Ragini, Fourth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Varadi Ragini, Fourth Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932906/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery frame mockup, editable design
Art gallery frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14716134/art-gallery-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
A Lady Listening to Music or Patamanjari Ragini
A Lady Listening to Music or Patamanjari Ragini
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037721/lady-listening-music-patamanjari-raginiFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Shiva Enthroned
Shiva Enthroned
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038027/shiva-enthronedFree Image from public domain license
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
George Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView license
Radha's Hidden Endeavors That Indicate Her Preoccupation with Love (Prachanna Chesta), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The…
Radha's Hidden Endeavors That Indicate Her Preoccupation with Love (Prachanna Chesta), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932179/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, vintage painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11544987/picture-frame-editable-mockup-vintage-painting-remixed-rawpixelView license
Princess Rukmini Sends a Message to Krishna, Folio from a Rukmini-Harana (Abduction of Rukmini)
Princess Rukmini Sends a Message to Krishna, Folio from a Rukmini-Harana (Abduction of Rukmini)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037756/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932288/image-person-art-watercolorsFree Image from public domain license
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
Beauty blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10203443/beauty-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decoration
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320165/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shankarabharana Ragaputra, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame customizable mockup, woman decorating wall
Photo frame customizable mockup, woman decorating wall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7703918/photo-frame-customizable-mockup-woman-decorating-wallView license
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
Buddha Shakyamuni with Monks and the Sama Jataka
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038600/buddha-shakyamuni-with-monks-and-the-sama-jatakaFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018016/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
Maharaja Sher Singh (Reigned 1841-1843)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932186/maharaja-sher-singh-reigned-1841-1843Free Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
The Month of Bhadon (August-September), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Bhadon (August-September), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933032/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
Watercolor vintage city, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView license
Malati Receives a Visitor, Folio from a Malati-Madhava series by Bhagvan Das
Malati Receives a Visitor, Folio from a Malati-Madhava series by Bhagvan Das
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931631/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
Return of the Errant Lover, Folio from an Amaru Shataka (Hundred Stanzas of Amaru)
Return of the Errant Lover, Folio from an Amaru Shataka (Hundred Stanzas of Amaru)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932171/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beige celestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
Beige celestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211380/beige-celestial-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beige sun moon frame background, editable design
Beige sun moon frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10211292/beige-sun-moon-frame-background-editable-designView license
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
Vatsala and Abhimanyu being Blessed by Elders, Scene from the Story of the Marriage of Abhimanyu and Vatsala, Folio from a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038038/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Black celestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
Black celestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10213731/black-celestial-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Women Picnic and Bathe in a Landscape
Women Picnic and Bathe in a Landscape
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038017/women-picnic-and-bathe-landscapeFree Image from public domain license
Black sun moon frame background, editable design
Black sun moon frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10213701/black-sun-moon-frame-background-editable-designView license
Radhika's Manifest Small Arrogance (Prakasha Laghumana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Radhika's Manifest Small Arrogance (Prakasha Laghumana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038327/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license