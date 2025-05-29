Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domainartfabricpatternvintageillustrationcraftornamentCeremonial Textile (Palepai)Original public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 281 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2986 x 698 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarAncient art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759965/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWedding Sari (Paithani)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313487/wedding-sari-paithaniFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14607385/william-morris-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCeremonial Textile (Tampan)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038760/ceremonial-textile-tampanFree Image from public domain licenseJourney quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729561/journey-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseCeremonial Textile (Palepai)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038765/ceremonial-textile-palepaiFree Image from public domain licenseHousewarming Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874215/housewarming-facebook-post-templateView licenseTextile Panelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9311440/textile-panelFree Image from public domain licenseArt auction poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759973/art-auction-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCeremonial Textile (Tampan)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932903/ceremonial-textile-tampanFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641724/ancient-art-exhibition-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseTextile Lengthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037745/textile-lengthFree Image from public domain licenseMake it happen mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788906/make-happen-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseTextile Lengthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313637/textile-lengthFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213132/vegan-product-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseCeremonial Textile (Tampan)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038759/ceremonial-textile-tampanFree Image from public domain licenseTrust in God Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14729559/trust-god-instagram-story-templateView licenseShoulder Cloth (Kain Geringsing Wayang)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9318916/shoulder-cloth-kain-geringsing-wayangFree Image from public domain licenseLive love travel Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14888124/live-love-travel-instagram-story-templateView licenseSection of a Velvet Floor Covering (çatma Nihale)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932214/image-background-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseKindness matters mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788813/kindness-matters-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseCeremonial Textile (Tampan)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9313411/ceremonial-textile-tampanFree Image from public domain licenseVegan product Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213141/vegan-product-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseTextile Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9283688/textile-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseWilliam Morris quote, Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16999164/william-morris-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseChasuble Backhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9306868/chasuble-backFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213129/art-nouveau-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseTampan (Ceremonial Cloth) by Paminggirhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9003075/tampan-ceremonial-cloth-paminggirFree Image from public domain licenseAncient art exhibition Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11759961/ancient-art-exhibition-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseTextile Fragmenthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9311426/textile-fragmentFree Image from public domain licenseArt Nouveau Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9213134/art-nouveau-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseTextilehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9311433/textileFree Image from public domain licenseVintage gardening Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9609559/vintage-gardening-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTextile Length by Jean Revelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931756/textile-length-jean-revelFree Image from public domain licenseJust keep going mobile wallpaper templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14788779/just-keep-going-mobile-wallpaper-templateView licenseTextile Hanging (Palampore)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038697/textile-hanging-palamporeFree Image from public domain licenseGarden center poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10712253/garden-center-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCushion Coverhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933114/cushion-coverFree Image from public domain licenseGardening for beginners Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10141408/gardening-for-beginners-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseBuddhist Priest's Mantle (Kesa)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932758/buddhist-priests-mantle-kesaFree Image from public domain license