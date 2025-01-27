rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Radha and her Confidante Admiring Krishna Depicted in a Mural (Chitra Darshana), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's…
Save
Edit Image
vintage illustration birdskrishnaradha krishnaradhacartoonanimalbirdperson
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
Krishnashtami Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874357/krishnashtami-instagram-story-templateView license
The Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
The Adornment of Radha for the Impending Union (Milebo Kari Shringara), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038338/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Hindu gods Facebook story template
Hindu gods Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12874402/hindu-gods-facebook-story-templateView license
Krishna and Radha Meeting at the Time of the Fearful Event, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Krishna and Radha Meeting at the Time of the Fearful Event, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932237/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
Indian art & culture Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12380096/indian-art-culture-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Radha's Confidante Meets with Krishna (Arudhayauvana Madhya), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Radha's Confidante Meets with Krishna (Arudhayauvana Madhya), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037940/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685384/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Offended Radha, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
Offended Radha, Folio from a Rasikapriya (The Connoisseur's Delights)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932183/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese ocean wave background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685425/japanese-ocean-wave-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Princess Rukmini Sends a Message to Krishna, Folio from a Rukmini-Harana (Abduction of Rukmini)
Princess Rukmini Sends a Message to Krishna, Folio from a Rukmini-Harana (Abduction of Rukmini)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037756/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
Victorian women strolling background, editable vintage illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8685033/png-aesthetic-animal-graphic-animalsView license
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Dhanashri Ragini, First Wife of Dipak Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932165/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715708/png-adult-angel-animalView license
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Gujari Ragini (?), Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037941/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715699/png-adult-angel-animalView license
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Ashadha (June-July), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932267/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman with tiger illustration by Frederick Stuart Church. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715724/png-adult-animal-artView license
Krishna Abducts Mitravinda, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Abducts Mitravinda, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11933018/image-border-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563280/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Radha's Hidden Endeavors That Indicate Her Preoccupation with Love (Prachanna Chesta), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The…
Radha's Hidden Endeavors That Indicate Her Preoccupation with Love (Prachanna Chesta), Folio from a Rasikapriya (The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932179/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12532061/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView license
Krishna Talks to Radha's Maidservant, Folio from a Satsai (Seven Hundred Verses) of Bihari Lal
Krishna Talks to Radha's Maidservant, Folio from a Satsai (Seven Hundred Verses) of Bihari Lal
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932789/image-face-heart-borderFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's angels background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's angels background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685246/png-adult-angel-animalView license
The Month of Jyaishtha (May-June), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
The Month of Jyaishtha (May-June), Folio from a Barahmasa (The Twelve Months)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932498/image-face-person-tigerFree Image from public domain license
Mother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552693/png-adult-animal-artView license
Krishna bezoekt Radha (1820) by anonymous
Krishna bezoekt Radha (1820) by anonymous
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13792389/krishna-bezoekt-radha-1820-anonymousFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Daydream background, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Daydream background, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647417/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Breaks the Cart, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932290/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12574236/woman-and-bird-vintage-illustration-absinthe-robette-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Scenes from the Life of Krishna, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018075/image-face-cow-personFree Image from public domain license
Girl holding flower pot, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Girl holding flower pot, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542046/png-adult-animal-artView license
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
Shri Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12018026/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Mother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mother and daughter, Josef Rudolf Witzel's art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12505709/png-adult-animal-artView license
Krishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna and Balarama Arrive in the Forest, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037742/image-face-person-booksFree Image from public domain license
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman and bird background, vintage illustration by Absinthe Robette. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511323/png-absinthe-robette-adult-animalView license
Krishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
Krishna and the Cowherds Receiving Garlands in Mathura, Folio from the "Tularam" Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932508/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Girl holding flower pot, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Girl holding flower pot, Josef Rudolf Witzel's vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542124/png-adult-animal-artView license
Malashri Ragini, Third Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) by Nisaruddin
Malashri Ragini, Third Wife of Bhairava Raga, Folio from a Ragamala (Garland of Melodies) by Nisaruddin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932922/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Daydream background, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Daydream background, vintage famous artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697195/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Krishna Kills the Ogress Putana, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
Krishna Kills the Ogress Putana, Folio from a Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of the Lord)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12037828/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license