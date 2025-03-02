rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Battledore with Image of Hotei by Kōun
Save
Edit Image
japanese artbattledorevintage illustration public domainpaperfacepatternpersonart
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740998/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Landscape with Village by Tanaka Shūtei
Landscape with Village by Tanaka Shūtei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931277/landscape-with-village-tanaka-shuteiFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12749712/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pussy Willow and Ginger Root Still Life by Harada Keigaku
Pussy Willow and Ginger Root Still Life by Harada Keigaku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922687/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14777777/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Poetry Cards from the One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Utagawa Hiroshige
Poetry Cards from the One Hundred Poems by One Hundred Poets by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931216/image-paper-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12741028/woman-combing-hair-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hotei Opening His Bag which Is Full of Small Boys
Hotei Opening His Bag which Is Full of Small Boys
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9613179/hotei-opening-his-bag-which-full-small-boysFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760008/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Woman Reading at a Table by Katsushika Hokusai
Woman Reading at a Table by Katsushika Hokusai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922642/woman-reading-table-katsushika-hokusaiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
Japanese geisha mood board mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14778798/japanese-geisha-mood-board-mockup-editable-designView license
Symbols of Longevity: Jo and Uba by Nagayama Kōchoku
Symbols of Longevity: Jo and Uba by Nagayama Kōchoku
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932111/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese cherry blossom background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768057/japanese-cherry-blossom-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Camellia by Yabu Chōsui
Camellia by Yabu Chōsui
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932063/camellia-yabu-chosuiFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759702/png-adult-android-wallpaper-apparelView license
Plum Blossom by Kubo Shunman by Kubo Shunman
Plum Blossom by Kubo Shunman by Kubo Shunman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491912/plum-blossom-kubo-shunman-kubo-shunmanFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740524/japanese-geisha-woman-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Cherry Tree of Priest Saigyō by Yashima Gakutei
The Cherry Tree of Priest Saigyō by Yashima Gakutei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931973/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759875/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Print
Print
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12491572/printFree Image from public domain license
Buddhist center poster template
Buddhist center poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView license
Pine Seedling by a Bamboo Fence
Pine Seedling by a Bamboo Fence
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932294/pine-seedling-bamboo-fenceFree Image from public domain license
Japan exhibition poster template
Japan exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13052548/japan-exhibition-poster-templateView license
In the Mountains of Izu Province by Utagawa Hiroshige
In the Mountains of Izu Province by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932134/image-art-vintage-bookFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Japanese Geisha woman iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760104/png-adult-android-wallpaper-animalView license
Mount Fuji by Tan yu
Mount Fuji by Tan yu
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922671/mount-fuji-tanFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue poster template
Buddha statue poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740442/buddha-statue-poster-templateView license
Kyōgen Scene by Yokoyama Kazan
Kyōgen Scene by Yokoyama Kazan
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931225/kyogen-scene-yokoyama-kazanFree Image from public domain license
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Woman combing hair iPhone wallpaper, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12759766/woman-combing-hair-iphone-wallpaper-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Hotei Pointing at the Moon by Fūgai Ekun
Hotei Pointing at the Moon by Fūgai Ekun
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931912/hotei-pointing-the-moon-fugai-ekunFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue Facebook story template
Buddha statue Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059449/buddha-statue-facebook-story-templateView license
Battledore and Shuttlecock by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
Battledore and Shuttlecock by Ryūryūkyo Shinsai
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9612368/battledore-and-shuttlecock-ryuryukyo-shinsaiFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue Instagram post template
Buddha statue Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059450/buddha-statue-instagram-post-templateView license
Flower Vendor by Ohara Donshū
Flower Vendor by Ohara Donshū
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931380/flower-vendor-ohara-donshuFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage gold tree black background, Japanese ink art remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670213/vintage-gold-tree-black-background-japanese-ink-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
River Scene with Bridge in Foreground. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
River Scene with Bridge in Foreground. Original public domain image from the MET museum.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7639416/original-public-domain-image-from-the-met-museumFree Image from public domain license
Buddha statue blog banner template
Buddha statue blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13059448/buddha-statue-blog-banner-templateView license
Surugachō by Utagawa Hiroshige
Surugachō by Utagawa Hiroshige
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932127/surugacho-utagawa-hiroshigeFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Mother with Two Sons by Kita Busei
Mother with Two Sons by Kita Busei
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931383/mother-with-two-sons-kita-buseiFree Image from public domain license