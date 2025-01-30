Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageposterwoodcutline artotto langegerman expressionism artexpressionismpublic domain line drawingman portraitPortrait by Otto LangeOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 898 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2248 x 3005 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarTestimonial poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11556464/testimonial-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseGirl with flowering cactus by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932026/girl-with-flowering-cactus-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseSport race poster template, editable vintage design remastered and made editable by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8719785/png-america-american-flag-antiqueView licenseFoxes by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932309/foxes-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseSexual health poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699471/sexual-health-poster-template-and-designView licenseThe Mocking of Christ by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932710/the-mocking-christ-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseNonbinary poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14764504/nonbinary-poster-templateView licenseWoman in green by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932709/woman-green-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseSexual therapy poster template and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12699641/sexual-therapy-poster-template-and-designView licenseLandscape by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932058/landscape-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licenseBook cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664608/book-cover-templateView licenseNocturnal scene by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932062/nocturnal-scene-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licensePhotoshoot studio poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10116201/photoshoot-studio-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseVision by Otto Langehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922992/vision-otto-langeFree Image from public domain licensePhotography camera poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10143532/photography-camera-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseThe master by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038285/the-master-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseWinter mountaineering poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726273/winter-mountaineering-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseAway with the word of cannibalism by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931897/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNature therapy poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12920692/nature-therapy-poster-templateView licenseTrench diggers by the Tiber by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038154/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licensePride day poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11555806/pride-day-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseEx Libris Johannes Franke by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932057/image-art-vintage-cartoonFree Image from public domain licenseMoving services poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789140/moving-services-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseWayfaring couple in the rain by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931900/wayfaring-couple-the-rain-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseCosmetic ads poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11723020/cosmetic-ads-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMan and woman by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038153/man-and-woman-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseMental health psychiatrist poster template, customizable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8853598/mental-health-psychiatrist-poster-template-customizable-designView licenseEx Libris E. Backhausen III by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932029/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLGBTQ+ beauty poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7514428/lgbtq-beauty-poster-template-editable-textView licenseThe mole by Ernst Barlachhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931990/the-mole-ernst-barlachFree Image from public domain licenseHome listings poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9789199/home-listings-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBathers Tossing Reeds by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923544/bathers-tossing-reeds-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseItalian food menu poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12695709/italian-food-menu-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCanoness at the sewing table by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038296/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain licenseGeography class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12506672/geography-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDance by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12038149/dance-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseFriends and acquaintances editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9258022/friends-and-acquaintances-editable-poster-templateView licenseSummer by Ernst Ludwig Kirchnerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11922970/summer-ernst-ludwig-kirchnerFree Image from public domain licenseBeer time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12104233/beer-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDie Aktion Jg. 6, Nr. 39/40 (30. Sept. 1916) by Egon Schiele, Verlag der Wochenschrift Die Aktion and Franz Pfemferthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932729/image-paper-person-artFree Image from public domain license