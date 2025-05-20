Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagetengukawanabe kyōsaipublic domain patternjapanese printjapan traditionaljapanese artjapanese patterns public domainjapanese patternYoshitsune Training with the Tengu Sōjōbō by Kawanabe KyōsaiOriginal public domain image from Los Angeles County Museum of ArtMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 602 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2980 x 1496 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarMount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670193/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDefeat at the Battle of Ueno, on the fifteenth day of the fifth month of Meiji 1.(1868) by Kawanabe Kyōsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11932299/image-arrows-background-faceFree Image from public domain licenseMount Fuji, vintage Japanese illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12662483/mount-fuji-vintage-japanese-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOne Hundred Pictures by Kyōsai by Kawanabe Kyōsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931848/one-hundred-pictures-kyosai-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseSpring flower fair blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670594/spring-flower-fair-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseAssorted Sketches of Daikoku, Courtier and Masks by Kawanabe Kyōsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931909/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267443/japan-poster-templateView licenseSamurai, Workers and Child by Kawanabe Kyōsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931930/samurai-workers-and-child-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670778/japan-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license'Ma' Brigade, Fifth Squad; Earthen Bridge by Kuitachi in Asakusa; Kataoka Nizaemon VIII as Tamigaya Iemon by Utagawa…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931537/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670758/beauty-brand-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license'Hyaku' Brigade, Second Squad; Hatchō Moat; Actor Ichikawa Danzō VI as Yajirobei by Utagawa Hiroshige II, Utagawa Kunisada…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931773/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267479/japan-instagram-story-templateView licenseKiso Komawakamaru Yoshinaka Conquering the Tengu by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931501/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan festival Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670480/japan-festival-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Death of Yamamoto Doki at the Great Battle of Kawanakajima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923978/image-background-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseJapan culture poster template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21356867/japan-culture-poster-template-editable-vintage-photography-designView licenseAct VIII: Konami's Bridal Journey by Utagawa Hiroshigehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931205/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFloral body lotion Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670425/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseLongevity: The Immortal Wo Quan's Present of Pine Branches to the Emperor Yao by Yashima Gakuteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931599/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseJapan blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13267333/japan-blog-banner-templateView licenseSōjōbō: King of the Tengu by Katsukawa Shunteihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931921/sojobo-king-the-tengu-katsukawa-shunteiFree Image from public domain licenseKimono poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971334/kimono-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseKyōsai’s Idle Drawings by Kawanabe Kyōsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9312583/kyosais-idle-drawings-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12704774/asian-adventure-instagram-post-templateView licenseBattle before Kumamoto Castle by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931283/image-person-art-patternFree Image from public domain licenseTraditional Japanese sport Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13606316/traditional-japanese-sport-instagram-post-templateView licenseDrawings after the Manner of Hishikawa Moronobu by Kawanabe Kyōsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9319607/drawings-after-the-manner-hishikawa-moronobu-kawanabe-kyosaiFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty brand ad Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670560/beauty-brand-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseThe Battle at Kagoshima by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931553/the-battle-kagoshima-tsukioka-yoshitoshiFree Image from public domain licenseBuddhist center poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740600/buddhist-center-poster-templateView licensePreparatory Drawings for Humorous Illustrations by Kawanabe Kyōsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931910/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseAsian adventure poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13165807/asian-adventure-poster-templateView licenseOkubo Hikozaemon Carried to the Shogun's Castle in a Tub by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11924036/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAuthentic Japan poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13166666/authentic-japan-poster-templateView licenseElderly Couple Worshipping the Rising Sun by Kawanabe Kyōsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931916/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseKimono blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11670506/kimono-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePreparatory Drawings for Humorous Illustrations by Kawanabe Kyōsaihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931908/image-background-face-paperFree Image from public domain licenseKimono Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11971333/kimono-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOda Harunaga and a Page with a Lantern by Tsukioka Yoshitoshihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931229/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license